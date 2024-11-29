Morehead State visits Cleveland State after White's 34-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vikings -5; over/under is 129

BOTTOM LINE: Morehead State visits Cleveland State after Kenny White Jr. scored 34 points in Morehead State's 78-69 loss to the NJIT Highlanders.

The Vikings have gone 3-1 in home games. Cleveland State ranks ninth in the Horizon League in rebounding averaging 29.8 rebounds. Dylan Arnett leads the Vikings with 8.3 boards.

The Eagles are 0-3 on the road. Morehead State ranks seventh in the OVC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Dieonte Miles averaging 2.3.

Cleveland State is shooting 41.6% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Morehead State allows to opponents. Morehead State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Cleveland State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tevin Smith is shooting 39.0% and averaging 11.1 points for the Vikings.

White is shooting 52.1% and averaging 16.3 points for the Eagles.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.