More Ohio hospitals postpone surgeries as COVID cases rise

The decisions are in line with the crisis highlighted by Gov. Mike DeWine last week when he ordered more than 1,000 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals to help overwhelmed staff.

The Ohio State University medical center and the Columbus-based OhioHealth system both say they’re postponing new elective surgeries as the number of coronavirus cases spike. Ohio State's policy, covering procedures that require an overnight stay, takes place Jan. 3 but doesn't affect currently scheduled procedures.