More lawsuits over sex abuse by Ohio State doc are dismissed

OSU has repeated a commitment to uncovering the truth of what happened, and has publicly offered apologies for anyone abused by Strauss. The school reached nearly $47 million in settlements with 185 survivors — an average of about $252,000 — and then separately offered plaintiffs in certain remaining lawsuits an individual settlement program that has since ended.

But some of the men whose cases had remained unsettled weren't given an opportunity to mediate their cases or participate in the individual settlements, according to Richard Schulte, an attorney who said he had dozens of clients in that situation.

“We are at a loss to understand why OSU wants to compensate some and exclude others. ... OSU chose to single them out and revictimize them, effectively telling them being raped and molested is worth nothing compared to those who were offered a settlement,” Schulte said by email Monday. “This is a sad day for the OSU Alumni we represent. We are still hopeful OSU will treat them fairly and offer settlement.”

Many of the accusers say they were fondled in medical exams at campus athletic facilities, a student health center, Strauss' home or his off-campus clinic. Students had raised concerns about him with school officials as far back as the late 1970s.

Lawyers for the men have argued most didn’t recognize their experiences as abuse or understand Ohio State’s role in enabling it until after accusations about the doctor first became public in 2018.

Some also have questioned whether Watson had a conflict in handling the case. They unsuccessfully pushed for the judge's recusal after he disclosed that his wife's business has ties with the university.

