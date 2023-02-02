Morant and Memphis visit Mitchell and the Cavaliers

The Grizzlies are 11-15 in road games. Memphis is third in the league scoring 17.9 fast break points per game led by Desmond Bane averaging 4.6.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 19 the Grizzlies won 115-114 led by 25 points from Bane, while Darius Garland scored 24 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 3.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, while averaging 27.6 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals. Garland is shooting 48.6% and averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

Morant is scoring 27.4 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.3 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 3.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 4-6, averaging 109.2 points, 39.4 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 115.6 points, 45.2 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Steven Adams: out (knee), John Konchar: out (concussion).

