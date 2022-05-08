Moran hits grand slam, 2-run homer as Reds beat Pirates 7-3

Mahle allowed only one hit, a two-run homer by Michael Perez in the second. Art Warren (1-1) struck out three in two scoreless innings for the win.

Pirates right-hander Zach Thompson also turned in a fine outing, shutting out the Reds through five innings. He permitted two hits and struck out six in his best start of the season.

But in the Cincinnati sixth, Brandon Drury reached on a bloop single against reliever Dillon Peters (3-1), who walked the next three batters to force in a run.

Heath Hembree came in for Pittsburgh and struck out Farmer before serving up a 2-1 fastball that Moran crushed into the right-field seats.

Moran homered again in the eighth off Chase De Jong.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Pirates: Right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. (hamstring strain) threw 34 pitches while tossing two scoreless innings in a rehab appearance at Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Reds: Manager David Bell said Votto and OF Nick Senzel are at least a couple of days from returning to the lineup. Both are on the COVID-19 injured list.

ROSTER MOVES

The Reds selected the contract of right-hander Joel Kuhnel from Triple-A and designated right-hander Robert Dugger for assignment.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Head home and send José Quintana (0-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound against fellow left-hander Julio Urías (2-1, 1.88) and the Los Angeles Dodgers in the opener of a three-game set Monday night.

Cincinnati: RHP Luis Castillo is scheduled to make his 2022 debut Monday night against RHP Brandon Woodruff (3-1, 5.18) in the opener of a three-game series with Milwaukee. Castillo has been out with a right shoulder strain.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) celebrates with Mike Moustakas after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Colin Moran (16) celebrates with Mike Moustakas after hitting a grand slam during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr., right, steals second base ahead of the tag from Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker during the fifth inning of a baseball game against of a doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Albert Almora Jr., right, steals second base ahead of the tag from Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker during the fifth inning of a baseball game against of a doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Mahle throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Zach Thompson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo fields the ball at first base on a ground out by Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against of a doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster Caption Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo fields the ball at first base on a ground out by Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer (17) during the fourth inning of a baseball game against of a doubleheader in Cincinnati, Sunday, May 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster