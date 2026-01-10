Moore leads Xavier against Providence after 22-point outing

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts Providence after Malik Moore scored 22 points in Xavier's 66-65 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Musketeers have gone 7-3 in home games. Xavier ranks seventh in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Jovan Milicevic averaging 1.8.

The Friars are 1-3 in conference matchups. Providence is second in the Big East with 36.1 rebounds per game led by Oswin Erhunmwunse averaging 7.1.

Xavier's average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 10.4 per game Providence gives up. Providence averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Xavier gives up.

The Musketeers and Friars square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Carroll is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Musketeers. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Stefan Vaaks averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Friars, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Jason Edwards is shooting 40.3% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Friars: 5-5, averaging 86.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.