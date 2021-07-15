Montreal hosts FC Cincinnati in conference matchup

FC Cincinnati finished 4-15-4 overall in the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati averaged 0.6 goals on 2.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. FC Cincinnati won the last meeting 2-1.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Montreal: Ballou Tabla (injured), Clement Diop (injured).

FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Allan Cruz, Zico Bailey (injured), Ronald Matarrita, Calvin Harris (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.