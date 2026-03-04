Montgomery and Dayton defeat Richmond 65-60

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Deshayne Montgomery led Dayton with 15 points and Jordan Derkack secured the victory on a jump shot with 39 seconds remaining as the Flyers took down Richmond 65-60 on Tuesday.

Montgomery added seven rebounds for the Flyers (21-9, 12-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Amael L'Etang had 13 points and grabbed five rebounds. Derkack shot 3 of 5 from the field and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Flyers picked up their sixth straight win.