Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 52, Montpelier 31

Celina 34, St. Henry 23

Cory-Rawson 54, Continental 34

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Lewis Center Olentangy 24

Gahanna Lincoln 60, Westerville S. 48

Leavittsburg LaBrae 84, Mineral Ridge 30

Logan 48, Circleville 40

London 39, London Madison Plains 19

Madison 60, Geneva 58

Mogadore 42, Mogadore Field 39

Olmsted Falls 61, Seattle Prep, Wash. 37

Poland Seminary 44, Youngs. Boardman 35

Rootstown 45, Berlin Center Western Reserve 41

Sherwood Fairview 62, Stryker 38

Westerville N. 59, Westerville Cent. 36

Williamsport Westfall 51, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

Zanesville W. Muskingum 45, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

