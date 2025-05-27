Monday's Scores

PREP BASEBALL=
OHSAA State Tournament=
Division II=
Region 6=
Oregon Clay 9, Lima 0
___
Some high school baseball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News
1
Man dead after motorcycle crashes into a house, overturns in Clark...
2
Springfield selling Executive Inn; developer plans Wawa gas station...
3
College? Jobs? Tornadoes? Parenting means always something new to worry...
4
New Global Impact STEM school at Clark State called central to success...
5
Health, streets, housing atop survey wish-lists for Springfield federal...