Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Southington Chalker 19
Anna 36, W. Liberty-Salem 30
Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Corry, Pa. 41
Barnesville 57, St Clairsville 13
Bellville Clear Fork 63, Cardington-Lincoln 37
Beloit W. Branch 39, Warren Howland 32
Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Sycamore Mohawk 31
Bluffton 36, Lima Bath 26
Brookfield 50, Warren Champion 36
Brookfield 50, Youngs. Liberty 36
Cambridge 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 60
Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 34
Carrollton 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 34
Chardon 43, Cle. Hay 23
Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Seton 37
Cortland Lakeview 67, Niles McKinley 34
Cory-Rawson 52, Arlington 44
Creston Norwayne 59, Mantua Crestwood 40
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Youngs. Mooney 33
Dover 43, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19
Dublin Coffman 41, Centerville 37
Edgerton 47, Pioneer N. Central 36
Elyria Open Door 32, Christian Community School 30
Fairfield Christian 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 45
Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 31
Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20
Fremont St. Joseph 65, Sandusky St. Mary 26
Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Fairview 41
Gates Mills Hawken 40, Wickliffe 31
Geneva 47, Conneaut 37
Gibsonburg 53, Elmore Woodmore 41
Girard 50, Poland Seminary 36
Grove City 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35
Groveport Madison Christian 57, Millersport 52
Hamilton 31, Monroe 14
Huron 75, Lorain Clearview 31
Ironton Rock Hill 51, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 48
John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
LaGrange Keystone 59, Wellington 27
Lakewood 50, N. Olmsted 16
Leesburg Fairfield 45, Manchester 17
Logan 50, Groveport-Madison 41
Malvern 50, Toronto 45
Medina 46, Elyria Cath. 41
Minerva 46, Navarre Fairless 36
Minford 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 55
Mogadore Field 54, Akr. Springfield 41
Morgan 49, Maple Hts. 34
Morgantown, W.Va. 59, Martins Ferry 55
Morrow Little Miami 65, Cin. Anderson 35
N. Ridgeville 53, Wooster 48
New London 53, Ashland Crestview 14
New Matamoras Frontier 41, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 30
Oberlin Firelands 46, Bay (OH) 23
Orange 54, Beachwood 44
Paulding 51, Delphos Jefferson 34
Pickerington Cent. 60, Ashville Teays Valley 30
Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, New Boston Glenwood 42
Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Green 46
Sparta Highland 39, Mt Gilead 23
Steubenville 52, Hannibal River 47
Streetsboro def. Norton, forfeit
Sylvania Northview 59, Monroe, Mich. 49
Tiffin Columbian 64, Lexington 46
Tol. Whitmer 45, Fremont Ross 22
Warren Harding 39, Garfield 20
Warren JFK 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38
Warrensville Hts. 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 45
Wauseon 62, Bryan 45
Westerville N. 55, Linsly, W.Va. 45
Westerville S. 56, Westerville Cent. 40
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 12=
Bellbrook 71, Day. Stivers 14
Division IV=
Region 16=
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.
