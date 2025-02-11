Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 11, 2025
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Southington Chalker 19

Anna 36, W. Liberty-Salem 30

Ashtabula Edgewood 48, Corry, Pa. 41

Barnesville 57, St Clairsville 13

Bellville Clear Fork 63, Cardington-Lincoln 37

Beloit W. Branch 39, Warren Howland 32

Bloomdale Elmwood 47, Sycamore Mohawk 31

Bluffton 36, Lima Bath 26

Brookfield 50, Warren Champion 36

Brookfield 50, Youngs. Liberty 36

Cambridge 66, Uhrichsville Claymont 60

Carlisle 38, Day. Christian 34

Carrollton 47, Magnolia Sandy Valley 34

Chardon 43, Cle. Hay 23

Cin. Walnut Hills 42, Seton 37

Cortland Lakeview 67, Niles McKinley 34

Cory-Rawson 52, Arlington 44

Creston Norwayne 59, Mantua Crestwood 40

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 43, Youngs. Mooney 33

Dover 43, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 19

Dublin Coffman 41, Centerville 37

Edgerton 47, Pioneer N. Central 36

Elyria Open Door 32, Christian Community School 30

Fairfield Christian 63, Zanesville Rosecrans 45

Frankfort Adena 45, Williamsport Westfall 31

Franklin Furnace Green 58, Portsmouth Sciotoville 20

Fremont St. Joseph 65, Sandusky St. Mary 26

Garfield Hts. Trinity 57, Fairview 41

Gates Mills Hawken 40, Wickliffe 31

Geneva 47, Conneaut 37

Gibsonburg 53, Elmore Woodmore 41

Girard 50, Poland Seminary 36

Grove City 71, Grove City Cent. Crossing 35

Groveport Madison Christian 57, Millersport 52

Hamilton 31, Monroe 14

Huron 75, Lorain Clearview 31

Ironton Rock Hill 51, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 48

John Marshall, W.Va. 45, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

LaGrange Keystone 59, Wellington 27

Lakewood 50, N. Olmsted 16

Leesburg Fairfield 45, Manchester 17

Logan 50, Groveport-Madison 41

Malvern 50, Toronto 45

Medina 46, Elyria Cath. 41

Minerva 46, Navarre Fairless 36

Minford 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 55

Mogadore Field 54, Akr. Springfield 41

Morgan 49, Maple Hts. 34

Morgantown, W.Va. 59, Martins Ferry 55

Morrow Little Miami 65, Cin. Anderson 35

N. Ridgeville 53, Wooster 48

New London 53, Ashland Crestview 14

New Matamoras Frontier 41, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 30

Oberlin Firelands 46, Bay (OH) 23

Orange 54, Beachwood 44

Paulding 51, Delphos Jefferson 34

Pickerington Cent. 60, Ashville Teays Valley 30

Portsmouth Notre Dame 51, New Boston Glenwood 42

Shaker Hts. Laurel 51, Green 46

Sparta Highland 39, Mt Gilead 23

Steubenville 52, Hannibal River 47

Streetsboro def. Norton, forfeit

Sylvania Northview 59, Monroe, Mich. 49

Tiffin Columbian 64, Lexington 46

Tol. Whitmer 45, Fremont Ross 22

Warren Harding 39, Garfield 20

Warren JFK 70, Hartville Lake Center Christian 38

Warrensville Hts. 56, Gates Mills Gilmour 45

Wauseon 62, Bryan 45

Westerville N. 55, Linsly, W.Va. 45

Westerville S. 56, Westerville Cent. 40

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 12=

Bellbrook 71, Day. Stivers 14

Division IV=

Region 16=

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 62, Cin. Gamble Montessori 17

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Mowrystown Whiteoak vs. Chillicothe Zane Trace, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Six local Joann fabric and craft stores closing; part of nationwide...
2
City officials push back against racist insults to Haitians at public...
3
Donahue’s petitions invalid; 4 will run for 3 Springfield City...
4
Snow pile at Young’s Jersey Dairy keeps community guessing
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week