Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 27 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ashland Blazer, Ky. 62, Ironton 43, 6OT

Ashtabula Edgewood 72, Ashtabula Lakeside 46

Ashville Teays Valley 49, Amanda-Clearcreek 32

Barnesville 55, Madonna, W.Va. 41

Beallsville 85, Trinity, W.Va. 82, 2OT

Belmont Union Local 56, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 64, Bellaire 23

Bristol 64, Andover Pymatuning Valley 31

Bryan 43, Van Wert 39

Camden Preble Shawnee 72, Ansonia 52

Chagrin Falls Kenston 63, Willoughby S. 38

Chardon 42, Chagrin Falls 40

Chillicothe 64, New Hope Christian 47

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 48, Warren Harding 42

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 71, Cle. VASJ 28

Cle. St. Joseph 47, Elyria Cath. 36

Cols. DeSales 42, Dublin Scioto 31

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 66, Gates Mills Hawken 38

Day. Christian 36, Jamestown Greeneview 34

Defiance Ayersville 43, Stryker 30

Delphos St. John's 40, Lima Cent. Cath. 35

Dola Hardin Northern 36, Arcadia 34

Dover 57, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Eastlake North 54, Cornerstone Christian 19

Fairport Harbor Harding 65, E. Cle. Shaw 40

Findlay 42, Tol. St. Ursula 34

Findlay Liberty-Benton 69, Pandora-Gilboa 23

Gahanna Cols. Academy 58, Cols. Wellington 24

Galloway Westland 29, Cols. KIPP 18

Greenwich S. Cent. 36, Sullivan Black River 33

Hamilton Ross 55, Reading 15

Highlands, Ky. 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 40

Kirtland 35, Richmond Hts. 23

Lees Creek E. Clinton 58, Bethel-Tate 18

Liberty Center 56, Tontogany Otsego 12

Linsly, W.Va. 55, Martins Ferry 29

Lyndhurst Brush 101, Akr. Firestone 25

Madison 59, Aurora 50

Mansfield Temple Christian 57, Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 41

Mantua Crestwood 53, Rootstown 41

Mayfield 51, Cuyahoga Falls 29

Miamisburg 59, Lebanon 47

Middletown Madison Senior 63, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 35

Millbury Lake 65, Pemberville Eastwood 52

Mogadore Field 41, Akr. Coventry 27

Morgantown, W.Va. 68, Vincent Warren 45

Morral Ridgedale 52, Bucyrus 36

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 26

New Boston Glenwood 44, Latham Western 41

Newark Cath. 37, Hebron Lakewood 28

Norton 70, Lodi Cloverleaf 57

Notre Dame Academy 44, Tol. Whitmer 37

Oak Glen, W.Va. 67, St. Clairsville 57

Orwell Grand Valley 59, Ashtabula St. John 18

Parma 50, Sheffield Brookside 30

Parma Padua 36, Parma Hts. Holy Name 28

Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40, Granville 27

Peebles 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 59, Franklin Furnace Green 21

Proctorville Fairland 74, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 40

Raceland, Ky. 51, Ironton St. Joseph 26

Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 67, Portsmouth Sciotoville 35

S. Point 32, Jackson 28

S. Webster 73, Beaver Eastern 38

Sandusky 55, Lorain Clearview 12

Seaman N. Adams 51, Chillicothe Huntington 44

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 31, Salineville Southern 23

Stow-Munroe Falls 44, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 8

Thornville Sheridan 60, New Concord John Glenn 43

Tol. Christian 45, Miller City 32

Tolsia, W.Va. 43, Chesapeake 38

Union City Mississinawa Valley 63, Houston 59

Vienna Mathews 60, Southington Chalker 31

W. Union 70, RULH 45

Waterford 59, Glouster Trimble 37

Wauseon 44, Tol. Bowsher 34

Waverly 60, Oak Hill 52

Waynesville 43, Carlisle 26

Westlake 53, Rocky River Magnificat 48

Wheelersburg 44, Lucasville Valley 31

Williamsburg 42, Georgetown 33

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, New Matamoras Frontier 40

Worthington Christian 56, New Lexington 38

Youngs. Boardman 46, Youngs. Ursuline 35

Youngs. Liberty 78, Leavittsburg LaBrae 38

Zanesville 47, Logan 34

Zanesville W. Muskingum 59, Coshocton 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

