Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ready 57, Cols. DeSales 52
Burton Berkshire 49, Orwell Grand Valley 47
Cols. Beechcroft 62, Cols. Linden-McKinley 55
Cols. Eastmoor 69, Cols. Marion-Franklin 54
Medina 75, Cle. Rhodes 64
Westlake 96, Parma Hts. Holy Name 71
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Covington vs. Versailles, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
