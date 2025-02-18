Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brookfield 60, Youngs. Liberty 38

Canfield S. Range 84, Heartland Christian 53

Cin. Winton Woods 51, Morrow Little Miami 42

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 62, Grand River Academy 38

Corning Miller 51, Millersport 41

Delaware Christian 41, Genoa Christian 37

Elyria Cath. 76, Mansfield Madison 42

Grove City Christian 65, Cols. KIPP 64

Jackson 56, Gallipolis Gallia 50

LaGrange Keystone 67, Wellington 34

Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 37, Cin. Sycamore 23

Lima 74, Huber Hts. Wayne 59

Lisbon David Anderson 92, Salineville Southern 63

London 61, Circleville 52

Massillon Jackson 84, Youngs. East 32

McArthur Vinton County 83, Ross County Christian 50

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 58, Mt Gilead 35

Ohio Valley Christian 57, Fayette Christian 38

Parma Hts. Holy Name 50, Chardon NDCL 46

Portsmouth Notre Dame 52, Ironton St. Joseph 36

Salem 60, Hubbard 53

Southeastern 50, Racine Southern 44

Tol. St. Francis 57, Tol. Cent. Cath. 44

Urbana 36, Dublin Jerome 35

Westerville N. 86, Linsly, W.Va. 67

Wheelersburg 53, Waverly 46

Youngs. Boardman 75, Warren JFK 72

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division V=

Region 19=

Bidwell River Valley 56, Piketon 49

West Union 54, Wellston 48

Division VI=

Region 23=

Frankfort Adena 40, RULH 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

