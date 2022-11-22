springfield-news-sun logo
Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 56, Atwater Waterloo 50

Alliance Marlington 66, Youngs. Boardman 40

Amherst Steele 69, Twinsburg 41

Andover Pymatuning Valley 36, Jefferson Area 26

Austintown Fitch 92, Ashtabula Lakeside 14

Batavia 59, Wilmington 57

Batavia Clermont NE 44, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 32

Bellbrook 63, Miamisburg 43

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Vienna Mathews 36

Canal Fulton Northwest 39, Dalton 30

Cin. Deer Park 58, Cin. Hughes 31

Cin. McNicholas 50, Cin. Mariemont 40

Cin. Mt. Healthy 48, Middletown 40

Columbia Station Columbia 54, N. Olmsted 37

Columbiana Crestview 63, Lisbon Beaver 34

Dola Hardin Northern 54, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 41

Eastlake North 65, Aurora 30

Edon 32, Antwerp 16

Hubbard 43, Kinsman Badger 35

Jackson 56, McArthur Vinton County 19

Kenton 58, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42

Lees Creek E. Clinton 48, Bethel-Tate 32

Liberty Center 58, W. Unity Hilltop 41

Lodi Cloverleaf 55, Medina Buckeye 27

Marietta 77, Albany Alexander 24

Mentor Lake Cath. 55, Parma Hts. Holy Name 36

Mogadore 53, Windham 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 70, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 22

Newton Falls 42, Warren JFK 37

Niles McKinley 51, Leavittsburg LaBrae 43

Old Fort 63, Attica Seneca E. 34

Orange 64, Cle. E. Tech 12

Oregon Clay 40, Metamora Evergreen 31

Oxford Talawanda 61, Germantown Valley View 29

Parma Hts. Valley Forge 49, Fairview 25

Peebles 74, Hillsboro 51

Richmond Edison 40, Wellsville 28

Sardinia Eastern Brown 49, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Seaman N. Adams 51, Fairfield 37

Strongsville 59, Shaker Hts. 51

Uhrichsville Claymont 41, St. Clairsville 32

Williamsburg 51, Georgetown 42

Willoughby S. 52, Bedford 11

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 66, Bridgeport 7

Youngs. Chaney High School 26, Campbell Memorial 25

Western High School Tip Off=

Chillicothe Huntington 63, Beaver Eastern 31

Piketon 42, Latham Western 18

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Indian Hill vs. Harrison, ccd.

Heartland Christian vs. Cortland Maplewood, ccd.

New Philadelphia vs. Mansfield Sr., ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

