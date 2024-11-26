Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
10 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethel Christian School 41, Great Hope Baptist 30

Brunswick Academy 48, Halifax County 35

Dayspring 50, Faith Christian-Roanoke 42

Hampton Roads 59, Isle of Wight Academy 23

Midlothian 45, Louisa 40

St. Margaret's 82, Evergreen Christian 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

