Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel Christian School 41, Great Hope Baptist 30
Brunswick Academy 48, Halifax County 35
Dayspring 50, Faith Christian-Roanoke 42
Hampton Roads 59, Isle of Wight Academy 23
Midlothian 45, Louisa 40
St. Margaret's 82, Evergreen Christian 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
