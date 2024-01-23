Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ada 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 36

Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. North 30

Albany Alexander 50, Wellston 29

Barnesville 67, Bridgeport 13

Bedford 55, Brooklyn 45

Belmont Union Local 66, John Marshall, W.Va. 41

Berlin Hiland 67, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23

Beverly Ft. Frye 45, Marietta 35

Bishop Watterson 60, Richwood N. Union 30

Blanchester 55, Batavia Clermont NE 40

Bristol 56, Warren Lordstown 4

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 66, Richmond Edison 47

Canfield S. Range 54, Cortland Lakeview 36

Casstown Miami E. 26, Anna 18

Chardon NDCL 75, Andrews Osborne Academy 31

Cin. Walnut Hills 46, Lebanon 35

Cin. Wyoming 50, Cin. Seven Hills 41

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 36, Elyria Open Door 23

Cols. Marion-Franklin 74, Cols. Independence 65

Cols. Walnut Ridge 64, Cols. Africentric 45

Columbiana 50, Wellsville 29

Columbiana Crestview 60, Brookfield 14

Day. Meadowdale 68, Day. Dunbar 24

E. Palestine 47, Leetonia 17

Fostoria 37, Rossford 23

Franklin Furnace Green 73, Portsmouth Sciotoville 32

Garrettsville Garfield 64, Campbell Memorial 45

Germantown Valley View 36, Carlisle 33

Hamler Patrick Henry 54, Bloomdale Elmwood 35

Harrod Allen E. 62, Celina 35

Hearts for Jesus Christ High School 60, Bard Cleveland 28

Holgate 46, Swanton 38

Hudson WRA 61, Gates Mills Hawken 9

Independence 49, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 20

Jackson 63, Fairfield 55

Kent Roosevelt 57, Akr. Springfield 19

Kidron Cent. Christian 51, Crestline 12

Kinsman Badger 64, Vienna Mathews 15

Lisbon David Anderson 32, Youngs. Valley Christian 12

Lynchburg-Clay 62, Greenfield McClain 36

Maple Hts. 48, Cle. Cent. Cath. 42

Martins Ferry 66, Shadyside 17

Mayfield 74, Chesterland W. Geauga 49

McArthur Vinton County 63, Glouster Trimble 29

McDonald 53, Sebring McKinley 22

Morgan 44, Christian Community School 35

Morral Ridgedale 52, Marion Elgin 50

New Bremen 40, Houston 28

New Middletown Spring. 47, Lowellville 25

Newton Falls 32, Youngs. Liberty 25

Oak Glen, W.Va. 56, Beaver 39

Peebles 56, Hillsboro 50

Poland Seminary 59, Niles McKinley 38

Portsmouth 69, Coal Grove 35

Portsmouth W. 55, Waverly 24

Proctorville Fairland 94, Ironton 17

Ravenna 36, Garfield Hts. 34

S. Webster 46, Wheelersburg 35

Salineville Southern 70, Hanoverton United 49

Sardinia Eastern Brown 55, Manchester 19

Sheffield Brookside 40, Lorain Clearview 39

Springfield 73, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 55

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 55, E. Liverpool 48

Struthers 48, Hubbard 47

Sycamore Mohawk 39, New Washington Buckeye Cent. 24

W. Liberty-Salem 58, Urbana 49

Warren Champion 52, Leavittsburg LaBrae 47

Warren Harding 47, Youngs. East 21

Waynesville 48, Bellbrook 46

Wickliffe 47, Beachwood 27

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 64, Hannibal River 62

Youngs. Mooney 55, Girard 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Sherwood Fairview vs. Edon, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

