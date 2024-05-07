Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championships

Division I

Region 1

Akr. Ellet 1, Solon 0

Alliance 16, Canton McKinley 7

Cle. Rhodes 16, Shaker Hts. 8

Cle. St. Joseph Acad. 13, Barberton 8

Cuyahoga Falls 4, Stow-Munroe Falls 3

Hudson 6, Warren G. Harding 4

Macedonia Nordonia 7, Kent Roosevelt 4

Massillon Perry 20, Ashtabula Lakeside 0

Mayfield 22, Lyndhurst Brush 2

Mentor 16, Cle. JFK 0

Uniontown Lake 12, Twinsburg 1

Willoughby South 17, Akr. Garfield 0

Region 2

Elyria 21, Maple Hts. 4

Olmsted Falls 3, Lakewood 1

Parma Hts Valley Forge 13, Lorain 2

Parma Normandy 13, Wooster 3

Richfield Revere 18, Cle. Hts. 1

Rocky River Magnificat 14, Euclid 0

Tol. St. Ursula 15, Sandusky 5

Tol. Waite 16, Tol. Bowsher 1

Wapakoneta 9, Lima Sr. 0

Region 4

Cin. Oak Hills 6, Cin. Turpin 0

Fairborn 10, Bellbrook 0

Hamilton Ross 11, Trentwood Edgewood 1

Harrison 7, Morrow Little Miami 3

Kettering Fairmont 14, West Carrollton 1

Lebanon 16, Xenia 0

Piqua 3, Huber Hts. Wayne 1

Springboro 13, Middleton 2

Troy 10, Sidney 0

Vandalia Butler 10, Clayton Northmont 3

Division II

Region 5

Geneva 13, Youngs. Chaney 2

Region 7

Bidwell River Valley 6, Washington C.H. 2

Duncan Falls Philo 9, Martins Ferry 5

Gallipolis Gallia 14, Vincent Warren 10

Hebron Lakewood 10, Cols. Bexley 1

Minerva 5, Lisbon Beaver 4

Warsaw River View 5, Cambridge 2

Washinton C.H. Miami Trace 10, Marietta 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 11, Zanesville Maysville 0

Region 8

Granville 22, Linden McKinley 0

Marengo Highland 22, Whitehall-Yearling 2

Division III

Region 10

Galion Northmor 10, Johnstown Northridge 0

Utica 3, Centerburg 1

West Jefferson 27, Cols. Wellington 1

Region 11

Barnesville 5, Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 4

Byesville Meadowbrook 11, St. Clairsville 1

Coshocton 10, Belmont Union Local 0

Magnolia Sandy Valley 8, Bellaire 0

Minford 8, Winchester Eastern 1, suspended. 4th inning, to resume May 7

Peebles 6, Albany Alexander 2

Portsmouth 4, W. Union 0, suspended. 4th inning, to resume May 7

Seaman North Adams 5, Nelsonville-York 0, suspended. 4th inning, to resume May 7

South Point 5, Chillicothe Southeastern 3

Sugarcreek Garaway 3, Beverly Fort Frye 2

Uhrichsville Claymont 4, Lore City Buckeye Trail 3

West Lafayette Ridgewood 5, Rayland Buckeye Local 4

Williamsport Westfall 19, Stewart Federal Hocking 2

Region 12

Cin. McNicholas 6, Blanchester 5

Johnstown 12, Worthington Christian 2

Marion Elgin 13, Tree of Life 2

Marion Pleasant 6, Amanda-Clearcreek 0

New Lebanon Dixie 8, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Sabina East Clinton 16, Cin. N. College Hill 0

Spring. NE 6, Anna 5

Tipp City Bethel 4, Johnstown Greeneview 1

W. Liberty-Salem 21, Day. Christian 1

W. Milton Union 3, St. Paris Graham 0

Division IV

Region 13

Ashtabula St. John 13, Sebring McKinley 3

Bristolville Bristol 11, Andrews Osborne Academy 0

Kinsman Badger 11, Warren Lordstown 1

Lowellville 12, Lisbon David Anderson 2

Middlefield Cardinal 35, Leetonia 1

N. Bloomfield 15, Fairport Harbor Harding 5

Newton Falls 12, Warren JFK 2

Oberlin 16, Medina Christian 0

Orwell Grand Valley 17, Hartville Lake Center Christian 7

Salineville Southern 2, Rittman 1

Wellsville 23, New Middletown Spring. 10

Windham 14, Kidron Central Christian 4

Region 14

Antwerp 16, Gorham Fayette 0

Continental 6, Convoy Crestview 5

Edon 4, Stryker 1

Kalida 13, Pandora-Gilboa 2

Leipsic 15, Holgate 4

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 5, Arcadia 0

N. Baltimore 23, Cory-Rawson 0

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 16, Mansfield Christian 0

Norwalk St. Paul 10, Attica Seneca E. 1

Tiffin Calvert 19, Arlington 9

W. Unity Hilltop 11, Pioneer N. Central 1

Region 15

Waterford 12, New Boston Glenwood 1

Region 16 ***NO COLONS!!!***

Dola Hardin Northern 6, Upper Scioto Valley 2

Lima Perry 8, Spencerville 4

St. Henry 10, Waynesfield-Goshen 0

In Other News
1
Area school custodian sues village, police over dismissed rape case
2
Springfield man charged with murder after person shot in chest
3
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
As City Hall Plaza project nears end, Bike to Work Day planned
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top