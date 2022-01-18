Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Caledonia River Valley 47, Cardington-Lincoln 32

Canal Fulton Northwest 56, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 50

Cin. Sycamore 40, Powell Olentangy Liberty 38

Columbus Grove 62, Ft. Jennings 20

Convoy Crestview 58, Van Wert 40

Fredericktown 53, Ontario 27

Granville Christian 62, Genoa Christian 44

Hamilton Badin 49, Hamilton Ross 37

Harrison 45, Oxford Talawanda 36

Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 26

Milford 76, Tol. St. Ursula 41

Newport, Ky. 58, Cin. Riverview East 13

Powell Village Academy 45, Vermilion 44

Sherwood Fairview 59, Edon 43

Westerville S. 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 25

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

