Monday's Scores

Girls Softball
|OHSAA Softball Championships
Division I
Region 1
Amherst Steele 8, Medina Highland 1
Austintown Fitch 10, Green 0
Brunswick 9, Avon 4
Can. Glenoak 6, Chardon 5
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 16, Akr. Hoban 1
North Canton Hoover 4, Eastlake North 3
Painesville Riverside 2, Louisville 0
Uniontown Lake 9, Massillon Jackson 0
Region 2
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 9, Avon Lake 0
North Ridgeville 11, Grafton Midview 3
North Royalton 2, Strongsville 1
Richfield Revere 7, Rocky River Magnificat 6
Region 4
Beavercreek 3, Springboro 0
Centerville 12, Miamisburg 1
Hamilton Ross 11, Fairfield 5
Kettering Fairmont 6, Lebanon 3, 8 innings
King Mills Kings 2, Hamilton 0
Liberty Twp. Lakota East 2, Cin. Mount Notre Dame 1
Mason 8, Milford 2
Mount Orab Western Brown 7, Harrison 6
Division II
Region 5
Akr. Coventry 19, Gates Mills Hawken 0
Beloit West Branch 11, Ashtabula Edgewood 6
Medina Buckeye 14, Lorain Clearview 0
Mogadore Field 5, Jefferson Area 4
Warren Howland 17, Youngs. Ursuline 9
Region 7
Carroll Bloom-Carroll 10, Hebron Lakewood 0
Dover 14, Steubenville 0
New Concord John Glenn 6, McConnelsville Morgan 0
Plain City Jonathan Alder 5, Heath 1
Region 8
Granville 10, Delaware Buckeye Valley 0
Newark Licking Valley 10, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 0
Division III
Region 10
Utica 10, Cardington-Lincoln 1
West Jefferson 8, Galion Northmor 6
Region 11
Byesville Meadowbrook 10, Barnesville 0
Ironton 13, Pomeroy Meigs 5
Leesburg Fairfield 5, McDermott Northwest 3
Magnolia Sandy Valley 6, Richmond Edison 3
S. Webster 11, Ironton Rock Hill 1
Wheelersburg 17, Chillicothe Huntington 0
Region 12
Baltimore Liberty Union 6, Fredericktown 2
Bethel-Tate 6, Batavia Clermont NE 5
Brookville 17, Waynesville 0
Carlisle 17, Cin. Country Day 1
Milford Center Fairbanks 15, Marion Pleasant 1
Spring. Shawnee 10, Spring. NE 2
Williamsburg 5, Middletown Madison 0
Division IV
Region 13
Can. Cent. Cath. 12, Berlin Center Western Reserve 1
Fremont St. Joseph 2, Gibsonburg 1
Lakeside Danbury 16, Elmore Woodmore 0
Mineral Ridge 9, Cortland Maplewood 4
Mogadore 19, Orwell Grand Valley 0
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 3, McDonald 1
Salineville Southern 5, Southington Chalker 1
Viena Mathews 10, Kinsman Badger 0
Region 14
Carey 8, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 5
Hamler Patrick Henry 10, Miller City 6
Montpelier 1, Defiance Ayersville 0
New Riegal 3, Sycamore Mohawk 1
Van Wert Lincolnview 11, Columbus Grove 1
Region 15
Caldwell 9, Bowerston Conotton Valley 2
Strasburg-Franklin 8, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 0
Region 16
Minster 10, Lima Cent. Cath. 0
New Bremen 3, Ada 2