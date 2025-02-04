Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 4, 2025
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Academy for Urban Scholars 79, Ohio Deaf 51

Chesterland W. Geauga 67, Mantua Crestwood 38

Chillicothe 79, Mt. Orab Western Brown 45

Cin. Shroder 64, Day. Miami Valley 58

Garfield Hts. 58, Medina 40

Granville Christian 76, Groveport Madison Christian 46

Heartland Christian 65, Portersville Christian, Pa. 18

Lewistown Indian Lake 61, London 56

Lodi Cloverleaf 97, Sullivan Black River 79

Mansfield St. Peter's 45, Crestline 37

Marion Pleasant 56, Morral Ridgedale 35

Orange 54, Cle. E. Tech 53

Sebring McKinley 59, N. Bloomfield 24

Tol. Bowsher 49, Port Clinton 36

Wellston 50, Athens 35

Wesley Christian, Ky. 78, International Sports Academy 69

Willard 58, Galion 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
2 former Springfield restaurant sites sold; one could become marijuana...
2
Casa Centro: Owners of ‘Best of Springfield’ restaurant open new spot...
3
Clark County Pet of the Week
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
More men indicted in east Springfield double-slaying and robbery