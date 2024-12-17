Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Dec 17, 2024
X

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Athens 100, Pomeroy Meigs 8

Aurora 39, Youngs. Boardman 33

Austintown-Fitch 54, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 47

Avon 49, Lakewood 46

Barnesville 43, Caldwell 40

Batavia 67, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 23

Beaver 40, St Clairsville 39

Bellaire 72, Martins Ferry 60

Bellevue 73, Sandusky 31

Belmont Union Local 69, E. Liverpool 31

Belpre 53, Glouster Trimble 17

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Southington Chalker 22

Brookville 61, Carlisle 30

Camden Preble Shawnee 59, Lockland 29

Can. McKinley 61, Norton 35

Canal Fulton Northwest 73, Alliance 8

Canfield S. Range 44, Struthers 33

Carrollton 57, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 32

Castalia Margaretta 43, Marion Pleasant 27

Cin. Aiken 69, Trotwood-Madison 46

Cin. Clark Montessori 47, Cin. College Prep. 44

Cin. West Clermont 65, Cin. Turpin 22

Cin. Western Hills 42, Cin. NW 34

Cin. Winton Woods 59, Cin. Anderson 10

Cin. Wyoming 50, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 35

Cle. St. Joseph 52, Warren Howland 31

Cle. VASJ 67, Willoughby S. 29

Cols. Bishop Watterson 39, Circleville 30

Cols. Cristo Rey 52, Cols. KIPP 50

Convoy Crestview 53, Ft. Jennings 21

Cortland Maplewood 49, Orwell Grand Valley 30

Dalton 50, Navarre Fairless 36

Delphos Jefferson 37, Lima Bath 36

Doylestown Chippewa 68, Uniontown Lake 38

Dresden Tri-Valley 46, Canal Winchester Harvest 43

E. Can. 43, Bristol 37

Elyria Open Door def. Cle. Lincoln W., forfeit

Fayetteville-Perry 60, Leesburg Fairfield 37

Fleming Co., Ky. 60, RULH 48

Franklin Furnace Green 67, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 40

Garfield 67, Akr. Buchtel 47

Goshen 60, New Richmond 33

Greenfield McClain 49, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33

Hamilton Ross 62, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 21

Hannibal River 67, Sarahsville Shenandoah 55

Hanoverton United 53, Leetonia 9

Haviland Wayne Trace 46, Van Wert Lincolnview 33

Hillsboro 52, Peebles 13

Ironton Rock Hill 64, Fairview, Ky. 21

Kent Roosevelt 58, Mogadore Field 42

Kinsman Badger 46, Vienna Mathews 44

Lima Shawnee 58, Delphos St John's 34

Lorain 44, Euclid 39

Louisville 49, Alliance Marlington 23

Lucas 27, Galion 19

Lyndhurst Brush 82, Macedonia Nordonia 36

Massillon Jackson 57, Cuyahoga Falls CVCA 38

Massillon Washington 78, Youngs. Chaney High School 33

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 41, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 27

Medina Highland 59, Brunswick 34

Mentor Lake Cath. 43, Eastlake North 35

Middletown Madison 42, Oxford Talawanda 39

Milford (OH) 50, Loveland 25

Milton-Union 66, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 47

Mogadore 53, New Franklin Manchester 20

Monroeville 47, Wellington 46

Mowrystown Whiteoak 48, Bethel-Tate 40

Mt. Orab Western Brown 70, Wilmington 60

Nelsonville-York 69, Wellston 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 62, W. Carrollton 42

New Knoxville 46, Houston 32

New Paris National Trail 77, Cedarville 64

Newton Local 68, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 14

Niles McKinley 52, Hubbard 46

Oberlin 50, Morgan 33

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Hamler Patrick Henry 51

Ottoville 64, Coldwater 50

Perrysburg 64, Ann Arbor Pioneer, Mich. 29

Piketon 49, Jackson 34

Poland Seminary 40, Girard 33

Portsmouth Clay 58, Latham Western 23

Portsmouth Notre Dame 45, McDermott Scioto NW 30

Raceland, Ky. 59, S. Webster 45

Rocky River 52, Cle. Hay 40

Salineville Southern 55, Wellsville 36

Sardinia Eastern Brown 38, Lucasville Valley 19

Seaman N. Adams 40, Lynchburg-Clay 28

Seton 53, Cin. Colerain 18

Shekinah Christian 46, Groveport Madison Christian 4

Shelby 57, Upper Sandusky 42

Sidney Fairlawn 35, N. Lewisburg Triad 22

Spring. Greenon 67, Spring. NW 35

Steubenville 47, Weir, W.Va. 34

Stewart Federal Hocking 73, Racine Southern 41

Stryker 52, Hicksville 41

Thornville Sheridan 60, Warsaw River View 18

Tipp City Bethel 52, Arcanum 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 48, Piqua 30

Tol. Start 73, Lima 57

Tol. Whitmer 58, Tol. St. Ursula 26

Toronto 48, Rayland Buckeye 41

Urbana 70, Day. Meadowdale 23

Vermilion 41, Medina Buckeye 27

W. Chester Lakota W. 48, Cin. Sycamore 46

W. Unity Hilltop 52, Gorham Fayette 34

Warren Harding 51, Youngs. East 25

Warren JFK 56, Youngs. Mooney 31

Waterford 51, Reedsville Eastern 23

Westerville S. 68, Westerville N. 24

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 54, Linsly, W.Va. 52

Youngs. Ursuline 56, Cortland Lakeview 42

Youngs. Valley Christian 29, E. Palestine 21

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Tecumseh student charged with making threats against school
2
Angry Clark County residents oppose Rumpke facility; meeting ends amid...
3
Lie of the Year: PolitiFact singles out Trump/Vance, Springfield...
4
Clark County Pet of the Week
5
Champaign County Pet of the Week