Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Girls Softball

OHSAA Softball Championship

Division III

Region 11

S. Webster 3, Frankfort Adena 2

Division IV

Region 15

Manchester 3, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 1

Portsmouth Notre Dame 9, Racine Southern 0

