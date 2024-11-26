Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 55, Loudonville 37
Beachwood 72, E. Cle. Shaw 35
Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24
Bidwell River Valley 65, New Boston Glenwood 44
Bishop Hartley 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44
Burton Berkshire 44, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43
Canfield S. Range 52, Hanoverton United 19
Carrollton 36, Canal Fulton Northwest 31
Cin. Colerain 49, Ursuline Academy 42
Cin. West Clermont 47, Cin. St. Ursula 44
Cle. VASJ 67, Fuchs Mizrachi 26
Columbiana 43, Girard 28
Cortland Lakeview 42, Warren Champion 33
Cortland Maplewood 54, Mineral Ridge 42
Cuyahoga Falls 41, Norton 35
Day. Oakwood 44, Trenton Edgewood 38
E. Palestine 31, Vienna Mathews 30
Elyria Open Door 53, Brooklyn 8
Fayetteville-Perry 67, Greenfield McClain 54
Frankfort Adena 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 29
Harrod Allen E. 70, Kenton 58
Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 40
Hubbard 48, Youngs. East 38
Indpls Herron, Ind. 57, East Dayton Christian School 17
Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, Niles McKinley 46
Lisbon David Anderson 47, Bridgeport 41
Lynchburg-Clay 36, Peebles 28
Mansfield Christian 64, Lorain Clearview 20
Mantua Crestwood 58, N. Olmsted 38
Medina Buckeye 38, Fairview 33
Mentor 58, Brunswick 23
N. Can. Hoover 70, Akr. Garfield 24
N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Southington Chalker 21
Navarre Fairless 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33
Nelsonville-York 68, Reedsville Eastern 39
Newton Falls 48, Leetonia 10
Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Maple Hts. 23
Racine Southern 51, Pomeroy Meigs 15
Richmond Edison 55, Toronto 38
Salineville Southern 51, Heartland Christian 39
Seaman N. Adams 56, S. Webster 25
South Point 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 30
Tol. Rogers 49, Oregon Stritch 37
Tol. Start 39, Tol. Scott 11
Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Warsaw River View 37
Warren Harding 45, Akr. Firestone 12
Wellston 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37
Wickliffe 46, Cle. JFK 36
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Shadyside 39
Youngs. Boardman 57, Alliance Marlington 36
Youngs. Chaney High School 52, Poland Seminary 40
