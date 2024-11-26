Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 55, Loudonville 37

Beachwood 72, E. Cle. Shaw 35

Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 60, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 24

Bidwell River Valley 65, New Boston Glenwood 44

Bishop Hartley 60, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 44

Burton Berkshire 44, Andover Pymatuning Valley 43

Canfield S. Range 52, Hanoverton United 19

Carrollton 36, Canal Fulton Northwest 31

Cin. Colerain 49, Ursuline Academy 42

Cin. West Clermont 47, Cin. St. Ursula 44

Cle. VASJ 67, Fuchs Mizrachi 26

Columbiana 43, Girard 28

Cortland Lakeview 42, Warren Champion 33

Cortland Maplewood 54, Mineral Ridge 42

Cuyahoga Falls 41, Norton 35

Day. Oakwood 44, Trenton Edgewood 38

E. Palestine 31, Vienna Mathews 30

Elyria Open Door 53, Brooklyn 8

Fayetteville-Perry 67, Greenfield McClain 54

Frankfort Adena 41, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 29

Harrod Allen E. 70, Kenton 58

Haviland Wayne Trace 53, Ft. Wayne Blackhawk, Ind. 40

Hubbard 48, Youngs. East 38

Indpls Herron, Ind. 57, East Dayton Christian School 17

Leavittsburg LaBrae 57, Niles McKinley 46

Lisbon David Anderson 47, Bridgeport 41

Lynchburg-Clay 36, Peebles 28

Mansfield Christian 64, Lorain Clearview 20

Mantua Crestwood 58, N. Olmsted 38

Medina Buckeye 38, Fairview 33

Mentor 58, Brunswick 23

N. Can. Hoover 70, Akr. Garfield 24

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 50, Southington Chalker 21

Navarre Fairless 55, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33

Nelsonville-York 68, Reedsville Eastern 39

Newton Falls 48, Leetonia 10

Parma Hts. Holy Name 56, Maple Hts. 23

Racine Southern 51, Pomeroy Meigs 15

Richmond Edison 55, Toronto 38

Salineville Southern 51, Heartland Christian 39

Seaman N. Adams 56, S. Webster 25

South Point 62, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 30

Tol. Rogers 49, Oregon Stritch 37

Tol. Start 39, Tol. Scott 11

Uhrichsville Claymont 41, Warsaw River View 37

Warren Harding 45, Akr. Firestone 12

Wellston 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 37

Wickliffe 46, Cle. JFK 36

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 57, Shadyside 39

Youngs. Boardman 57, Alliance Marlington 36

Youngs. Chaney High School 52, Poland Seminary 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

