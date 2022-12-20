Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Watterson 59, Grove City 45
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 56, OT
Bowling Green 50, Bloomdale Elmwood 35
Cols. Africentric 78, Cin. College Prep. 55
Gahanna Cols. Academy 45, Delaware Buckeye Valley 29
Hilliard Davidson 72, West 27
Lancaster Fairfield Union 55, Zanesville W. Muskingum 36
Maumee 72, Tontogany Otsego 35
Mogadore Field 56, Mantua Crestwood 46
Perry 82, Ashtabula Edgewood 66
Utica 50, Marion Elgin 43
Westerville Cent. 59, Lewis Center Olentangy 51
Zanesville Rosecrans 44, Hebron Lakewood 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
In Other News