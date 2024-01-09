Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 48, Akr. Firestone 45

Akr. Ellet 58, Akr. East 19

Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Warren Lordstown 15

Batavia 38, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 31

Beachwood 36, Ashtabula Lakeside 24

Bellaire 60, Martins Ferry 46

Belmont Union Local 53, Cambridge 17

Berea-Midpark 61, Bedford 15

Berlin Center Western Reserve 37, Lowellville 30

Berlin Hiland 79, Uhrichsville Claymont 20

Bidwell River Valley 59, Racine Southern 24

Caldwell 66, Bridgeport 33

Camden Preble Shawnee 45, Eaton 30

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

Canfield S. Range 50, Niles McKinley 21

Chesapeake 35, Coal Grove 31

Cin. Finneytown 43, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 37

Cin. West Clermont 53, Cin. Turpin 34

Cin. Winton Woods 80, Trotwood-Madison 6

Cin. Woodward 65, Cin. Taft 27

Clayton Northmont 61, Germantown Valley View 31

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 39, Warren Harding 36

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 64, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 27

Coldwater 64, Lima Cent. Cath. 27

Columbiana 53, E. Palestine 22

Columbiana Crestview 65, Leavittsburg LaBrae 27

Cortland Lakeview 43, Struthers 39

Cortland Maplewood 65, Vienna Mathews 30

Delphos Jefferson 70, Wapakoneta 45

E. Liverpool 48, Lore City Buckeye Trail 29

Elyria Open Door 40, Mentor Christian 36

Fayetteville-Perry 56, Mowrystown Whiteoak 44

Frankfort Adena 58, Jackson 57

Franklin Furnace Green 45, Portsmouth Clay 26

Fremont Ross 41, Findlay 29

Gallipolis Gallia 43, Ironton Rock Hill 37

Garrettsville Garfield 30, Brookfield 27

Geneva 64, Willoughby S. 35

Gibsonburg 61, Port Clinton 42

Girard 47, Hubbard 36

Hannibal River 58, Shadyside 22

Hanoverton United 46, Lisbon David Anderson 18

Houston 48, Sidney Fairlawn 23

Hudson WRA 68, Cle. VASJ 32

Kinsman Badger 67, Ashtabula St. John 30

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 63, Fairfield Christian 11

Latham Western 31, Oak Hill 10

Lebanon 59, Loveland 37

Leesburg Fairfield 54, Manchester 32

Legacy Christian 40, Cedarville 24

Liberty Center 59, Bloomdale Elmwood 27

Loudonville 66, Mogadore 22

Lynchburg-Clay 54, Sardinia Eastern Brown 37

Marietta 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 37

Mayfield 61, Euclid 30

Mechanicsburg 61, Spring. Cath. Cent. 37

Middletown Madison Senior 67, Blanchester 31

Milford 49, Cin. McNicholas 42

Milton-Union 51, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 21

Mineral Ridge 59, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 37

Minford 45, S. Webster 42

Mogadore Field 65, Independence 23

Mt. Orab Western Brown 74, New Richmond 28

N. Lewisburg Triad 56, Mt. Victory Ridgemont 34

New London 58, Norwalk St. Paul 23

New Middletown Spring. 53, McDonald 25

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 55, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42

Oberlin Firelands 49, Elyria 40, OT

Plymouth 40, Sullivan Black River 37

Portsmouth 55, Proctorville Fairland 51

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 32

Rockford Parkway 34, Greenville 25

Rossford 49, Oregon Stritch 37

S. Point 47, Ironton 39

Salem 55, Youngs. Ursuline 47

Salineville Southern 60, Leetonia 19

Sarahsville Shenandoah 56, Barnesville 40

Seaman N. Adams 74, RULH 53

Solon 78, Green 45

Spring. Greenon 48, Bellefontaine 47

Springfield 70, Fairborn 32

Thornville Sheridan 53, Zanesville W. Muskingum 40

Tol. Start 49, Tol. Bowsher 34

Tol. Whitmer 56, Sylvania Southview 18

Warren Champion 52, Newton Falls 19

Washington C.H. 46, Chillicothe Zane Trace 10

Wellsville 54, Youngs. Valley Christian 24

Wheelersburg 35, Waverly 32

Windham 52, Fairport Harbor Harding 19

Wintersville Indian Creek 69, St. Clairsville 22

Youngs. Liberty 27, Campbell Memorial 21

Zanesville Maysville 59, Coshocton 22

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Warren JFK vs. Middlefield Cardinal, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

