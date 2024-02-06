Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 66, Pomeroy Meigs 46

Athens 62, McArthur Vinton County 41

Beloit W. Branch 54, Norton 20

Berlin Center Western Reserve 50, Lowellville 37

Bishop Fenwick 52, Trotwood-Madison 38

Brookfield 44, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Brunswick 61, Richmond Hts. 52

Can. Cent. Cath. 52, Ravenna SE 47

Canfield 57, Youngs. Mooney 22

Cardington-Lincoln 50, Lucas 17

Carey 45, Bloomdale Elmwood 30

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 67, Cle. Cent. Cath. 29

Columbiana 50, Beaver 29

Columbiana Crestview 64, Leavittsburg LaBrae 33

Convoy Crestview 49, Findlay Liberty-Benton 39

Cortland Lakeview 49, Hubbard 36

Delphos Jefferson 54, Miller City 44

E. Liverpool 41, Oak Glen, W.Va. 32

Findlay 54, Napoleon 33

Franklin Furnace Green 57, Manchester 50

Ft. Recovery 47, Celina 43

Girard 69, Niles McKinley 44

Goshen 66, Wilmington 43

Heath 35, Zanesville Maysville 32

Jackson 65, Waverly 33

Kettering Alter 60, Beavercreek 53

Kirtland 51, Jefferson Area 43

Leesburg Fairfield 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 43

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 40, Brookville 39

Lisbon David Anderson 54, Warren Lordstown 10

Massillon Jackson 50, Louisville 44

McDermott Scioto NW 43, West Union 29

Mechanicsburg 67, Cedarville 31

Mineral Ridge 69, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 39

Mogadore 39, Akr. North 21

New Bremen 46, Dola Hardin Northern 10

New Middletown Spring. 49, McDonald 23

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45

Newport Central Catholic, Ky. 52, Cin. St. Ursula 51

Newton Local 52, Day. Stivers 20

Norwood 54, Cin. Seven Hills 42

Oregon Stritch 44, Tol. Waite 33

Poland Seminary 33, Struthers 32

Portsmouth Notre Dame 56, Portsmouth Clay 17

Portsmouth W. 40, Peebles 31

Proctorville Fairland 68, Portsmouth 51

RULH 49, Blanchester 36

Richmond Edison 62, Wellsville 38

Rockford Parkway 44, Van Wert 18

Rocky River Lutheran W. 68, Lorain Clearview 29

Rossford 56, Tol. Woodward 15

Salineville Southern 65, Magnolia Sandy Valley 33

Sebring McKinley 25, Youngs. Valley Christian 20

Sugar Grove Berne Union 35, Cols. Patriot Prep 27

Union City Mississinawa Valley 67, Houston 28

Van Wert Lincolnview 57, Ft. Jennings 46

Warren Champion 33, Newton Falls 19

Warren Harding 52, Akr. Garfield 27

Waterford 53, Vincent Warren 48

Waynesville 76, Legacy Christian 41

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 71, Holland Springfield 32

Williamsport Westfall 38, Chillicothe Zane Trace 31

Windham 51, Middlefield Cardinal 35

Youngs. Boardman 62, Warren JFK 47

Youngs. Liberty 48, Campbell Memorial 44

Youngs. Ursuline 53, Youngs. East 39

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

