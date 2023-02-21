X
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 18 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Johnstown 86, Pataskala Licking Hts. 83

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Lebanon 50

Miamisburg 59, Troy 41

Division III=

Region 12=

Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 50, 2OT

Cin. Seven Hills 55, Georgetown 44

Division IV=

Region 15=

Crown City S. Gallia 55, Reedsville Eastern 53

Ironton St. Joseph 62, Portsmouth Clay 51

Manchester 56, Racine Southern 37

New Boston Glenwood 71, Corning Miller 45

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 47

Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Turpin 45

Fairfield 74, Cin. Winton Woods 50

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

