Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Johnstown 86, Pataskala Licking Hts. 83
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division I=
Region 4=
Huber Hts. Wayne 63, Lebanon 50
Miamisburg 59, Troy 41
Division III=
Region 12=
Cin. Madeira 51, Cin. Purcell Marian 50, 2OT
Cin. Seven Hills 55, Georgetown 44
Division IV=
Region 15=
Crown City S. Gallia 55, Reedsville Eastern 53
Ironton St. Joseph 62, Portsmouth Clay 51
Manchester 56, Racine Southern 37
New Boston Glenwood 71, Corning Miller 45
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 52, Portsmouth Sciotoville 47
Cin. St. Xavier 50, Cin. Turpin 45
Fairfield 74, Cin. Winton Woods 50
