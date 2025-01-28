Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Ellet 75, Akr. North 23
Albany Alexander 42, Racine Southern 34
Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Kinsman Badger 43
Antwerp 61, Continental 35
Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 3
Ashland Mapleton 42, Ashland Crestview 34
Athens 62, Pomeroy Meigs 19
Avon Lake 65, Grafton Midview 33
Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Williamsport Westfall 25
Batavia 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 25
Beachwood 40, Ravenna 33
Bellaire 44, Barnesville 38
Belmont Union Local 59, Zanesville 49
Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Campbell Memorial 16
Bidwell River Valley 61, McArthur Vinton County 48
Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Tontogany Otsego 22
Bristol 34, Southington Chalker 29
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Beaver Local 36
Caldwell 0, Newcomerstown 0
Cambridge 44, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Can. South 45, Bedford 26
Canfield S. Range 40, Cortland Lakeview 39
Carey 31, Millbury Lake 26
Chardon NDCL 48, Geneva 25
Chesapeake 33, South Point 25
Chillicothe Unioto 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 24
Cin. Country Day 34, Cin. Hughes 31
Cin. Mercy-McAuley 48, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 14
Cin. Summit 57, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44
Cin. Sycamore 59, Hamilton 27
Cin. West Clermont 65, Cin. Turpin 30
Cin. Winton Woods 58, Cin. Anderson 21
Cin. Woodward 48, Cin. Aiken 42
Circleville 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 38
Clayton Northmont 53, New Paris National Trail 28
Cle. Hay 49, Cle. John Marshall 43
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54
Cols. Briggs 57, West 29
Cols. KIPP 42, Cols. Horizon 23
Columbiana 52, Wellsville 13
Columbiana Crestview 61, Newton Falls 20
Cortland Maplewood 57, Vienna Mathews 19
Covington 38, Newton Local 27
Crown City S. Gallia 71, Beaver Eastern 40
Cuyahoga Falls 28, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25
Day. Meadowdale 63, Day. Belmont 28
Day. Northridge 41, Casstown Miami E. 35
Delaware Buckeye Valley 47, Whitehall-Yearling 32
E. Can. 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29
E. Palestine 31, Leetonia 16
Elyria Cath. 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 20
Elyria Open Door 42, Andrews Osborne Academy 26
Fairfield Christian 66, Liberty Christian Academy 17
Fairview 66, Lorain Clearview 45
Franklin Furnace Green 56, Portsmouth Clay 28
Ft. Recovery 62, S. Adams, Ind. 17
Gallipolis Gallia 42, Ironton Rock Hill 32
Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Independence 23
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Youngs. Liberty 15
Genoa 66, Sylvania Southview 32
Georgetown 55, Batavia Clermont NE 19
Gorham Fayette 56, Waldron, Mich. 35
Greenfield McClain 49, Lynchburg-Clay 36
Grove City 54, Ashville Teays Valley 33
Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Findlay Liberty-Benton 29
Hannibal River 51, New Matamoras Frontier 41
Hanoverton United 32, Salineville Southern 27
Hilliard Davidson 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 33
Hillsboro 61, Chillicothe 22
Houston 39, Milton-Union 35
Howard E. Knox 55, Lucas 48
Hubbard 55, Struthers 37
Johnstown 40, Newark Cath. 39
Kettering Alter 63, Goshen 26
Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookfield 27
Leesburg Fairfield 51, Peebles 35
Lima 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 9
Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24
London Madison-Plains 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27
Louisville 46, Mentor Lake Cath. 27
Lucasville Valley 45, Portsmouth W. 41
Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 50
Malvern 54, Navarre Fairless 44
Mansfield Christian 50, Galion Northmor 47
Martins Ferry 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 40
Massillon Tuslaw 59, Wooster Triway 33
Medina Buckeye 60, Oberlin 48
Milford (OH) 49, Loveland 36
Miller City 60, Arlington 25
Minford 53, S. Webster 19
Mogadore Field 53, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 42
Morgan 45, Cle. E. Tech 11
Morral Ridgedale 46, Crestline 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Wilmington 40
Mt. Vernon 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45
Nelsonville-York 69, Wellston 39
Niles McKinley 45, Poland Seminary 35
Oak Glen, W.Va. 52, E. Liverpool 28
Pandora-Gilboa 51, Cory-Rawson 37
Parma Normandy 65, Maple Hts. 31
Parma Padua 57, LaGrange Keystone 42
Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 39
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Spring. NE 27
Portsmouth 62, Dawson-Bryant High School 14
Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, New Boston Glenwood 44
Proctorville Fairland 62, Ironton 32
Purcell Marian 91, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45
RULH 36, Felicity-Franklin 16
Rayland Buckeye 56, Brooke, W.Va. 30
Richmond Edison 49, St Clairsville 15
Richwood N. Union 41, Mechanicsburg 24
Riverside Stebbins 53, Sidney 45
Russia 45, New Knoxville 24
Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Shadyside 30
Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Manchester 28
Seaman N. Adams 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38
Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46, Spring. NW 43
Spring. Greenon 65, Arcanum 61, OT
Springfield 68, Centerville 52
Steubenville 44, Carrollton 40
Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 37
Stewart Federal Hocking 65, McConnelsville Morgan 33
Sylvania Northview 72, Holland Springfield 17
Tiffin Calvert 70, Sycamore Mohawk 54
Tipp City Bethel 37, Piqua 34
Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Greenville 46
Tol. Start 63, Fremont Ross 33
Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20, Akr. Coventry 17
W. Jefferson 54, London 44
Warren JFK 45, Girard 35
Washington C.H. 54, Galloway Westland 17
Washington C.H. 69, Westlake 37
Waterford 35, Beverly Ft. Frye 30
Wauseon 55, Stryker 35
Wellington 40, West Salem Northwestern 23
Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 38
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 91, Oregon Clay 20
Wickliffe 51, Cle. JFK 47
Willoughby S. 56, Painesville Harvey 42
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, McDermott Scioto NW 47
Youngs. Boardman 51, Youngs. East 43
Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Alliance 13
Youngs. Ursuline 72, Mineral Ridge 60
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Lockland, ppd. to Jan 27th.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/