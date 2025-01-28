Monday's Scores

Breaking: Springfield man arrested in connection with east-side double slaying

By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 28, 2025
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 75, Akr. North 23

Albany Alexander 42, Racine Southern 34

Andover Pymatuning Valley 54, Kinsman Badger 43

Antwerp 61, Continental 35

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Rittman 3

Ashland Mapleton 42, Ashland Crestview 34

Athens 62, Pomeroy Meigs 19

Avon Lake 65, Grafton Midview 33

Baltimore Liberty Union 60, Williamsport Westfall 25

Batavia 56, N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 25

Beachwood 40, Ravenna 33

Bellaire 44, Barnesville 38

Belmont Union Local 59, Zanesville 49

Berlin Center Western Reserve 48, Campbell Memorial 16

Bidwell River Valley 61, McArthur Vinton County 48

Bloomdale Elmwood 45, Tontogany Otsego 22

Bristol 34, Southington Chalker 29

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 41, Beaver Local 36

Caldwell 0, Newcomerstown 0

Cambridge 44, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Can. South 45, Bedford 26

Canfield S. Range 40, Cortland Lakeview 39

Carey 31, Millbury Lake 26

Chardon NDCL 48, Geneva 25

Chesapeake 33, South Point 25

Chillicothe Unioto 57, Bainbridge Paint Valley 24

Cin. Country Day 34, Cin. Hughes 31

Cin. Mercy-McAuley 48, St Bernard-Elmwood Place 14

Cin. Summit 57, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 44

Cin. Sycamore 59, Hamilton 27

Cin. West Clermont 65, Cin. Turpin 30

Cin. Winton Woods 58, Cin. Anderson 21

Cin. Woodward 48, Cin. Aiken 42

Circleville 44, Amanda-Clearcreek 38

Clayton Northmont 53, New Paris National Trail 28

Cle. Hay 49, Cle. John Marshall 43

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 65, Cle. Cent. Cath. 54

Cols. Briggs 57, West 29

Cols. KIPP 42, Cols. Horizon 23

Columbiana 52, Wellsville 13

Columbiana Crestview 61, Newton Falls 20

Cortland Maplewood 57, Vienna Mathews 19

Covington 38, Newton Local 27

Crown City S. Gallia 71, Beaver Eastern 40

Cuyahoga Falls 28, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 25

Day. Meadowdale 63, Day. Belmont 28

Day. Northridge 41, Casstown Miami E. 35

Delaware Buckeye Valley 47, Whitehall-Yearling 32

E. Can. 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 29

E. Palestine 31, Leetonia 16

Elyria Cath. 54, Kidron Cent. Christian 20

Elyria Open Door 42, Andrews Osborne Academy 26

Fairfield Christian 66, Liberty Christian Academy 17

Fairview 66, Lorain Clearview 45

Franklin Furnace Green 56, Portsmouth Clay 28

Ft. Recovery 62, S. Adams, Ind. 17

Gallipolis Gallia 42, Ironton Rock Hill 32

Garfield Hts. Trinity 60, Independence 23

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Youngs. Liberty 15

Genoa 66, Sylvania Southview 32

Georgetown 55, Batavia Clermont NE 19

Gorham Fayette 56, Waldron, Mich. 35

Greenfield McClain 49, Lynchburg-Clay 36

Grove City 54, Ashville Teays Valley 33

Hamler Patrick Henry 56, Findlay Liberty-Benton 29

Hannibal River 51, New Matamoras Frontier 41

Hanoverton United 32, Salineville Southern 27

Hilliard Davidson 38, Milford Center Fairbanks 33

Hillsboro 61, Chillicothe 22

Houston 39, Milton-Union 35

Howard E. Knox 55, Lucas 48

Hubbard 55, Struthers 37

Johnstown 40, Newark Cath. 39

Kettering Alter 63, Goshen 26

Leavittsburg LaBrae 64, Brookfield 27

Leesburg Fairfield 51, Peebles 35

Lima 53, Lima Cent. Cath. 9

Lodi Cloverleaf 44, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 24

London Madison-Plains 54, Spring. Cath. Cent. 27

Louisville 46, Mentor Lake Cath. 27

Lucasville Valley 45, Portsmouth W. 41

Magnolia Sandy Valley 53, Uhrichsville Claymont 50

Malvern 54, Navarre Fairless 44

Mansfield Christian 50, Galion Northmor 47

Martins Ferry 51, Wintersville Indian Creek 40

Massillon Tuslaw 59, Wooster Triway 33

Medina Buckeye 60, Oberlin 48

Milford (OH) 49, Loveland 36

Miller City 60, Arlington 25

Minford 53, S. Webster 19

Mogadore Field 53, Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 42

Morgan 45, Cle. E. Tech 11

Morral Ridgedale 46, Crestline 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 73, Wilmington 40

Mt. Vernon 50, Pataskala Licking Hts. 45

Nelsonville-York 69, Wellston 39

Niles McKinley 45, Poland Seminary 35

Oak Glen, W.Va. 52, E. Liverpool 28

Pandora-Gilboa 51, Cory-Rawson 37

Parma Normandy 65, Maple Hts. 31

Parma Padua 57, LaGrange Keystone 42

Perrysburg 48, Napoleon 39

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40, Spring. NE 27

Portsmouth 62, Dawson-Bryant High School 14

Portsmouth Notre Dame 54, New Boston Glenwood 44

Proctorville Fairland 62, Ironton 32

Purcell Marian 91, Cin. Hills Christian Academy 45

RULH 36, Felicity-Franklin 16

Rayland Buckeye 56, Brooke, W.Va. 30

Richmond Edison 49, St Clairsville 15

Richwood N. Union 41, Mechanicsburg 24

Riverside Stebbins 53, Sidney 45

Russia 45, New Knoxville 24

Sarahsville Shenandoah 62, Shadyside 30

Sardinia Eastern Brown 58, Manchester 28

Seaman N. Adams 48, Mowrystown Whiteoak 38

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 46, Spring. NW 43

Spring. Greenon 65, Arcanum 61, OT

Springfield 68, Centerville 52

Steubenville 44, Carrollton 40

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 62, Zanesville Rosecrans 37

Stewart Federal Hocking 65, McConnelsville Morgan 33

Sylvania Northview 72, Holland Springfield 17

Tiffin Calvert 70, Sycamore Mohawk 54

Tipp City Bethel 37, Piqua 34

Tipp City Tippecanoe 56, Greenville 46

Tol. Start 63, Fremont Ross 33

Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 20, Akr. Coventry 17

W. Jefferson 54, London 44

Warren JFK 45, Girard 35

Washington C.H. 54, Galloway Westland 17

Washington C.H. 69, Westlake 37

Waterford 35, Beverly Ft. Frye 30

Wauseon 55, Stryker 35

Wellington 40, West Salem Northwestern 23

Wheelersburg 49, Waverly 38

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 91, Oregon Clay 20

Wickliffe 51, Cle. JFK 47

Willoughby S. 56, Painesville Harvey 42

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 55, McDermott Scioto NW 47

Youngs. Boardman 51, Youngs. East 43

Youngs. Chaney High School 46, Alliance 13

Youngs. Ursuline 72, Mineral Ridge 60

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 54, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Clark Montessori vs. Lockland, ppd. to Jan 27th.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

