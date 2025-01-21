Breaking: Kings Island 2025 opening date announced

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 21, 2025
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 40

Caledonia River Valley 76, W. Liberty-Salem 50

Castalia Margaretta 86, Germantown Valley View 51

Cin. Wyoming 68, Bishop Hartley 63

Cols. Patriot Prep 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 47

Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Tol. Whitmer 64

E. Can. 64, Navarre Fairless 37

Galion Northmor 71, Galion 63

Hilliard Bradley 51, Springboro 43

Kalida 49, Defiance Ayersville 42

Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Fairfield Christian 53

Liberty Center 63, Oregon Stritch 47

Lima 69, Pace Academy, Ga. 61

Mentor 84, Cornerstone Christian 66

Metamora Evergreen 61, Northwood 32

Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Cols. Bishop Watterson 38

Pickerington N. 64, Beavercreek 56, OT

Racine Southern 64, Belpre 56

Tol. Christian 62, Rossford 26

Toledo St John's Jesuit 66, Sandusky Perkins 30

Toronto 67, Rayland Buckeye 33

W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Kettering Fairmont 47

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Tol. Rogers, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Lawmakers: Property tax report lacking
2
‘Songs for a New World’ is local arts group’s unique musical show at...
3
Mercy Health Springfield Cancer Center names new oncology director
4
Champaign County Pet of the Week
5
Clark County Pet of the Week