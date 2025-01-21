Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bristol 71, Kinsman Badger 40
Caledonia River Valley 76, W. Liberty-Salem 50
Castalia Margaretta 86, Germantown Valley View 51
Cin. Wyoming 68, Bishop Hartley 63
Cols. Patriot Prep 59, Zanesville Rosecrans 47
Combine Academy, N.C. 67, Tol. Whitmer 64
E. Can. 64, Navarre Fairless 37
Galion Northmor 71, Galion 63
Hilliard Bradley 51, Springboro 43
Kalida 49, Defiance Ayersville 42
Lancaster Fisher Cath. 65, Fairfield Christian 53
Liberty Center 63, Oregon Stritch 47
Lima 69, Pace Academy, Ga. 61
Mentor 84, Cornerstone Christian 66
Metamora Evergreen 61, Northwood 32
Pataskala Licking Hts. 52, Cols. Bishop Watterson 38
Pickerington N. 64, Beavercreek 56, OT
Racine Southern 64, Belpre 56
Tol. Christian 62, Rossford 26
Toledo St John's Jesuit 66, Sandusky Perkins 30
Toronto 67, Rayland Buckeye 33
W. Chester Lakota W. 70, Kettering Fairmont 47
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 61, Byesville Meadowbrook 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Day. Chaminade Julienne vs. Tol. Rogers, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/