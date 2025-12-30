Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany Alexander 41, Chillicothe Huntington 31
Bellevue 58, Copley 41
Bryan 41, Tol. Bowsher 36
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 45, Beaver Local 44
Cin. Oak Hills 47, Ursuline Academy 26
Hamilton 57, Miamisburg 40
Hillsboro 56, Lynchburg-Clay 36
Leipsic 58, N. Baltimore 45
Martins Ferry 61, Bellaire 40
McArthur Vinton County 54, Chillicothe Zane Trace 33
Morrow Little Miami 46, Hamilton Ross 28
New Lexington 43, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 28
Ontario 46, Lexington 42
Paulding 63, Delphos Jefferson 50
Rootstown 49, Cortland Maplewood 42
Sarahsville Shenandoah 73, Lore City Buckeye Trail 34
Seaman N. Adams 61, Minford 46
Seton 86, Riverside, S.C. 51
Sherwood Fairview 70, Maumee 48
St Marys 58, Bellefontaine 39
Sugarcreek Garaway 40, Bowerston Conotton Valley 34
Tol. Start 78, Oregon Clay 8
Urbana 67, Kenton 45
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/