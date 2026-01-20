Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany Alexander 61, Glouster Trimble 57

Beaver Eastern 58, Portsmouth Clay 51

Belpre 39, Vincent Warren 36

Berlin Hiland 63, Creston Norwayne 53

Caldwell 49, Shadyside 35

Canal Winchester Harvest 60, Chillicothe Unioto 23

Cin. West Clermont 69, Tecumseh, Mich. 41

Cle. St. Martin De Porres 30, E. Cle. Shaw 24

Cortland Maplewood 57, Middlefield Cardinal 26

Crown City S. Gallia 47, Nelsonville-York 34

Ft. Loramie 54, Union City Mississinawa Valley 34

John Marshall, W.Va. 60, Martins Ferry 49

Kettering Fairmont 67, Western Reserve Academy 52

Lewis Center Olentangy 62, Mason 53

Lucasville Valley 51, Franklin Furnace Green 43

Maria Stein Marion Local 48, Tipp City Tippecanoe 33

Marietta 60, Pomeroy Meigs 30

Mentor 55, Perry 39

Monroe 41, Cin. Wyoming 30

Mt. Notre Dame 52, Lyndhurst Brush 48

New Middletown Spring. 30, E. Palestine 22

Orwell Grand Valley 56, Bristol 27

Portsmouth 54, Cin. Sycamore 49

Portsmouth W. 64, Peebles 28

Rocky River Lutheran W. 61, Medina Buckeye 59

Russia 56, Brookville 48

Sardinia Eastern Brown 48, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 40

Sidney Fairlawn 67, N. Lewisburg Triad 27

Southeastern 56, Lynchburg-Clay 46, OT

St. Henry (OH) 54, Waynesville 42

Steubenville 69, Wintersville Indian Creek 31

Stewart Federal Hocking 44, Cols. Bishop Watterson 33

Thornville Sheridan 51, McArthur Vinton County 37

Tolsia, W.Va. 50, Portsmouth Notre Dame 37

Trenton Edgewood 52, Camden Preble Shawnee 27

Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 43, Bridgeport 40

Vandalia Butler 60, New Carlisle Tecumseh 26

West Union 37, Blanchester 21

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 53, Hannibal River 27

Youngs. Ursuline 52, Hubbard 38

