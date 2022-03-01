Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 9=
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 82, Apple Creek Waynedale 57
Creston Norwayne 79, Elyria Cath. 56
Jefferson Area 72, Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, OT
New Middletown Spring. 53, Garrettsville Garfield 28
Division IV=
Region 13=
Lowellville 73, Heartland Christian 67
Richmond Hts. 70, Cuyahoga Hts. 33
Warren JFK 70, Wellsville 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Atwater Waterloo vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
