Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
51 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division III=

Region 9=

Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 82, Apple Creek Waynedale 57

Creston Norwayne 79, Elyria Cath. 56

Jefferson Area 72, Leavittsburg LaBrae 69, OT

New Middletown Spring. 53, Garrettsville Garfield 28

Division IV=

Region 13=

Lowellville 73, Heartland Christian 67

Richmond Hts. 70, Cuyahoga Hts. 33

Warren JFK 70, Wellsville 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atwater Waterloo vs. Sebring McKinley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Springfield commissioners to get update on community navigator program...
2
Emergency home repair program to benefit Clark County residents
3
Events around Clark and Champaign counties this week
4
Springfield woman involved in community will be remembered for her...
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top