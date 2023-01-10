springfield-news-sun logo
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cin. Riverview East 56, Lockland 48

Delphos Jefferson 53, Celina 47

Liberty Christian Academy 73, Shekinah Christian 61

Miami Valley Christian Academy 60, Felicity-Franklin 57

Pickerington Cent. 65, Lancaster 22

Tol. Ottawa Hills 62, Swanton 55, OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

