Monday's Scores

news
By by The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

Boy's Baseball

OHSAA Baseball Championships

Division I

Region 2

Ashville Teays Valley 22, Cols. Briggs 1

Cols. DeSales 6, Worthington Kilbourne 5

Grove City Central Crossing 3, Marion Harding 1

Hilliard Davidson 10, Galloway Westland 0

Upper Arlington 19, Cols. Independence 0

Westerville S. 5, Groveport-Madison 2

Division II

Region 5

Akr. Coventry 15, Cle. Glenville 5

Ashtabula Edgewood 8, Ravenna 2

Can. South 4, Orrville 0

Chardon NDCL 10, Struthers 1

Cle. Garrett Morgan 19, Cle. Lincoln W. 4

Geneva 13, Youngs. East 0

Jefferson Area 1, Chesterland W. Geauga 0

Salem 2, Kent Roosevelt 1

Streetsboro 5, Girard 4

Warren Howland 6, Niles McKinley 4

Youngs. Ursuline 14, Youngs. Chaney 0

Region 7

Bidwell River Valley 7, Marietta 2

Byesville Meadowbrook 5, Uhrichsville Claymont 4

Circleville Logan Elm 11, Hillsboro 1

Greenfield McClain 12, McArthur Vinton County 6

Lancaster Fairfield Union 3, Piketon 2

Rayland Buckeye 12, New Concord John Glenn 10

Warsaw River View 7, Zanesville 0

Region 8

Johnstown-Monroe 5, Caledonia River Valley 4

Division III

Region 9

Gahanna Cols. Academy 14, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 0

Region 11

Belmont Union Local 3, Martins Ferry 2, 8 innings

Lore City Buckeye Trail 5, Richmond Edison 4

Magnolia Sandy Valley 3, Bellaire 0

Sugarcreek Garaway 7, Coshocton 6

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 3, Beverly Ft. Frye 0

Zanesville W. Muskingum 3, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 2

Region 12

Carlisle 15, Cin. North College Hill 0

Cin Mariemont 5, Cin. Purcell Marian 3

Cin. Deer Park 6, Cin. Clark Montessori 4

Cin. Finneytown 10, Georgetown 0

Cin. Madeira 8, Clermont NE 0

Cin. Seven Hills 6, Lees Creek E. Clinton 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 19, Cin. Gamble Montessori 0

Jamestown Greeneview 11, Camden Preble Shawnee 1

Middletown Madison 5, Williamsburg 4

Division IV

Region 15

Bowerston Conotton Valley 6, Hannibal River 3

Bridgeport 13, Tuscarawas Cent. Cath. 5

Caldwell 9, Woodsfield Monroe Central 1

Malvern 8, Beallsville 2

Nelsonville-York 10, Corning Miller 0

Steubenville Cath. Cent. 11, Shadyside 1

Strasburg-Franklin 4, Sarasville Shenandoah 1

Toronto 13, New Matamoras Frontier 0

Region 16

Botkins 13, Yellow Springs 11

DeGraff Riverside 4, New Madison Tri-Village 3

Fayetteville-Perry 15, Hamilton New Miami 0

Felicity-Franklin 25, Cin. Spencer Center 2

Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 10, Lockland 6

Spring. Cath. Central 8, Jackson Center 4

Spring. Emmanuel Christian 11, Houston 3

St. Bernard-Elmwood Place 16, Cin. Riverview East 0

