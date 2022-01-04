Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 61, Warren Lordstown 10

Belmont Union Local 64, Cambridge 22

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Vincent Warren 47

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 49, Richmond Edison 34

Christian Community School 47, Medina Christian Academy 26

Cin. Mariemont 36, Norwood 30

Columbiana Crestview 39, Campbell Memorial 18

Fairport Harbor Harding 63, Vienna Mathews 40

Findlay 38, Perrysburg 37

Fredericktown 44, Delaware Christian 27

Garrettsville Garfield 52, Newton Falls 25

Grafton Midview 57, Oberlin Firelands 16

Hamilton Ross 48, Eaton 31

Houston 46, Newton Local 26

Jefferson Area 47, Hubbard 21

Lima Shawnee 57, Lima Perry 19

McArthur Vinton County 53, Athens 20

McDermott Scioto NW 43, Beaver Eastern 33

Middletown Madison Senior 30, Cin. Wyoming 26

Millbury Lake 91, Carey 73

Monroe 0, Day. Chaminade Julienne 0

New Boston Glenwood 59, Portsmouth Sciotoville 11

New Carlisle Tecumseh 57, Troy 54

New Madison Tri-Village 59, Sidney 31

Poland Seminary 55, Cortland Lakeview 22

Portsmouth Notre Dame 43, Portsmouth Clay 12

Rockford Parkway 38, Botkins 37

S. Webster 60, Oak Hill 42

St. Clairsville 47, Martins Ferry 42

Stow-Munroe Falls 62, Akr. Ellet 43

Tol. Christian 71, Sherwood Fairview 59

Toronto 45, Madonna, W.Va. 38

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 50, Ironton St. Joseph 35

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 75, Barnesville 17

Youngs. Boardman 57, N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 42

Youngs. Valley Christian 54, Wellsville 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

