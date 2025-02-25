Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
X

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Warren Harding 60, SPIRE Institute 32

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 4=

Lebanon 63, Cin. Western Hills 62

St. Xavier (OH) 56, Cin. Colerain 18

Division II=

Region 6=

Cols. Northland 77, Ashville Teays Valley 36

New Albany 55, Dublin Scioto 36

Region 7=

Cols. Franklin Hts. 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 49

Cols. St. Charles 53, Cols. Mifflin 32

Pataskala Licking Hts. 72, Logan 28

Sunbury Big Walnut 59, Cols. Briggs 36

Westerville Cent. 69, Thomas Worthington 62

Westerville N. 111, Cols. Whetstone 34

Westerville S. 60, Canal Winchester 49

Worthington Kilbourne 55, Mt. Vernon 48

Region 8=

Clayton Northmont 78, Fairborn 37

Miamisburg 56, Sidney 37

Division IV=

Region 15=

New Lexington 48, Circleville 34

Pomeroy Meigs 72, Hillsboro 56

Division V=

Region 19=

Chillicothe Zane Trace 52, Ironton 45

Minford 72, South Point 44

Division VI=

Region 23=

Cardington-Lincoln 62, W. Jefferson 35

Galion Northmor 54, Tree of Life 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

In Other News
1
Ohio, Springfield advocates working to change immigration narrative
2
A sharp knife important in the kitchen
3
Proposed Springfield zoning updates encourage affordable housing...
4
Premier portrayers of Grant and Lee headline symposium
5
Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic...