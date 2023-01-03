Monday's Scores

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
Updated 30 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Austintown Fitch 50, Warren Howland 29

Chillicothe Unioto 66, Jackson 63, OT

Cle. St. Ignatius 63, STVM 62

Danville 58, Groveport Madison Christian 53

Gorham Fayette 56, Morenci, Mich. 54

Holt, Mich. 54, Cle. VASJ 51

Marysville 72, Bellefontaine 49

New Matamoras Frontier 57, Beallsville 38

Pandora-Gilboa 66, Miller City 52

2nd Annual New Years Bash=

Cin. Woodward 62, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 51

Cols. Centennial 62, West 47

Lucas 69, Minster 60, OT

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 69, New Madison Tri-Village 63

Pataskala Licking Hts. 43, Sunbury Big Walnut 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

