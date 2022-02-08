Hamburger icon
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 75, Warren Lordstown 9

Bloom-Carroll 53, Baltimore Liberty Union 25

Bradford 46, S. Charleston SE 39

Bristol 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39

Brooklyn 58, Lorain Clearview 35

Cardington-Lincoln 54, Morral Ridgedale 11

Chardon 52, Painesville Riverside 50

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58, Cle. Hts. 40

Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28

Cols. Wellington 44, Shekinah Christian 22

Convoy Crestview 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 25

Cortland Maplewood 54, Windham 35

Dalton 58, West Salem Northwestern 24

Defiance Tinora 49, Stryker 38

Delaware Hayes 42, Dublin Scioto 31

Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 14

Delta 46, Swanton 16

Doylestown Chippewa 43, Creston Norwayne 25

Eaton 56, Middletown Madison Senior 31

Fayetteville-Perry 56, RULH 41

Findlay 62, Lima Sr. 11

Franklin Furnace Green 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25

Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Kirtland 39

Gates Mills Hawken 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 44

Geneva 61, Parma 39

Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 39

Grove City 56, Thomas Worthington 46

Leesburg Fairfield 41, Seaman N. Adams 39

Madison 63, Mayfield 60, 2OT

Marysville 61, Cols. Bexley 42

Mason 47, Cin. Colerain 29

McArthur Vinton County 67, Bidwell River Valley 45

Mechanicsburg 74, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40

Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39

New Boston Glenwood 52, Portsmouth Clay 42

New Riegel 44, Lakeside Danbury 33

Norton 57, Mogadore Field 20

Reynoldsburg 82, Lancaster 35

Russia 56, Botkins 17

Spencerville 47, Harrod Allen E. 39

Spring. Cath. Cent. 69, Spring. Shawnee 33

Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Wadsworth 29

Strongsville 72, N. Ridgeville 43

Tol. Cent. Cath. 67, Sylvania Southview 42

Tol. Whitmer 55, Tol. St. Ursula 37

Versailles 48, Delphos St. John's 39

Warren JFK 59, Youngs. East 41

Waterford 51, Reedsville Eastern 20

Wauseon 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 37

Willard 58, Ashland 0

Youngs. Liberty 59, Warren Champion 51

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division II=

Region VIII=

Hamilton Badin 63, Brookville 31

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

