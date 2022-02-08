Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 75, Warren Lordstown 9
Bloom-Carroll 53, Baltimore Liberty Union 25
Bradford 46, S. Charleston SE 39
Bristol 50, Youngs. Ursuline 39
Brooklyn 58, Lorain Clearview 35
Cardington-Lincoln 54, Morral Ridgedale 11
Chardon 52, Painesville Riverside 50
Cle. Hts. Beaumont 58, Cle. Hts. 40
Cols. Upper Arlington 45, Lewis Center Olentangy Orange 28
Cols. Wellington 44, Shekinah Christian 22
Convoy Crestview 52, Haviland Wayne Trace 25
Cortland Maplewood 54, Windham 35
Dalton 58, West Salem Northwestern 24
Defiance Tinora 49, Stryker 38
Delaware Hayes 42, Dublin Scioto 31
Delphos Jefferson 52, Ft. Jennings 14
Delta 46, Swanton 16
Doylestown Chippewa 43, Creston Norwayne 25
Eaton 56, Middletown Madison Senior 31
Fayetteville-Perry 56, RULH 41
Findlay 62, Lima Sr. 11
Franklin Furnace Green 45, Portsmouth Sciotoville 25
Garfield Hts. Trinity 53, Kirtland 39
Gates Mills Hawken 54, Ashtabula Edgewood 44
Geneva 61, Parma 39
Granville 58, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 39
Grove City 56, Thomas Worthington 46
Leesburg Fairfield 41, Seaman N. Adams 39
Madison 63, Mayfield 60, 2OT
Marysville 61, Cols. Bexley 42
Mason 47, Cin. Colerain 29
McArthur Vinton County 67, Bidwell River Valley 45
Mechanicsburg 74, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 40
Mt. Orab Western Brown 61, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 39
New Boston Glenwood 52, Portsmouth Clay 42
New Riegel 44, Lakeside Danbury 33
Norton 57, Mogadore Field 20
Reynoldsburg 82, Lancaster 35
Russia 56, Botkins 17
Spencerville 47, Harrod Allen E. 39
Spring. Cath. Cent. 69, Spring. Shawnee 33
Stow-Munroe Falls 45, Wadsworth 29
Strongsville 72, N. Ridgeville 43
Tol. Cent. Cath. 67, Sylvania Southview 42
Tol. Whitmer 55, Tol. St. Ursula 37
Versailles 48, Delphos St. John's 39
Warren JFK 59, Youngs. East 41
Waterford 51, Reedsville Eastern 20
Wauseon 55, Hamler Patrick Henry 37
Willard 58, Ashland 0
Youngs. Liberty 59, Warren Champion 51
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division II=
Region VIII=
Hamilton Badin 63, Brookville 31
