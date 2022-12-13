springfield-news-sun logo
Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 29 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Vienna Mathews 46

Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13

Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38

Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33

Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47

Canfield S. Range 39, Jefferson Area 29

Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36

Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31

Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42

Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8

Circleville Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22

Clayton Northmont 46, Richmond, Ind. 42

Coldwater 50, Ottoville 34

Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35

Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 31

Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24

Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39

Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18

Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57

Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36

Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32

Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47

Garrettsville Garfield 55, Campbell Memorial 13

Greenup Co., Ky. 41, Minford 40

Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41

John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48

Kinsman Badger 47, Cortland Maplewood 28

Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40

Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27

Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34

Lima Bath 46, Delphos Jefferson 37

Lima Shawnee 55, Delphos St. John's 28

Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21

Lisbon David Anderson 38, Leetonia 31

Lowellville 68, Heartland Christian 25

Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34

Mineral Ridge 49, McDonald 39

Mogadore 61, Akr. Springfield 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44

Norton 65, Mogadore Field 42

Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29

Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42

Poland Seminary 61, Niles McKinley 15

Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13

Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16

Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42

Rootstown 47, Tallmadge 45

Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42

Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34

Sherwood Fairview 76, Pioneer N. Central 10

Solon 65, Austintown Fitch 29

Stryker 53, Hicksville 25

Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48

Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47

Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49

Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38

Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31

Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

