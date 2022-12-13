Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Andover Pymatuning Valley 57, Vienna Mathews 46
Bainbridge Paint Valley 64, Latham Western 13
Beechwood, Ky. 52, Reading 38
Belmont Union Local 68, St. Clairsville 33
Bloom-Carroll 65, Baltimore Liberty Union 47
Canfield S. Range 39, Jefferson Area 29
Cardington-Lincoln 48, Bucyrus 36
Chagrin Falls Kenston 47, Twinsburg 31
Cin. Mt. Healthy 62, Hamilton 42
Cin. Western Hills 38, Cin. Taft 8
Circleville Logan Elm 34, Washington C.H. 22
Clayton Northmont 46, Richmond, Ind. 42
Coldwater 50, Ottoville 34
Columbiana Crestview 61, Warren Champion 35
Convoy Crestview 62, Ft. Jennings 31
Dresden Tri-Valley 58, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 24
Eastlake North 66, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 39
Eastside, Ind. 56, Edon 18
Eaton 65, Hamilton Ross 57
Fayetteville-Perry 50, Mowrystown Whiteoak 36
Franklin Furnace Green 50, Ironton St. Joseph 32
Fremont Ross 59, Findlay 47
Garrettsville Garfield 55, Campbell Memorial 13
Greenup Co., Ky. 41, Minford 40
Highlands, Ky. 49, Cin. Mercy-McAuley 41
John Marshall, W.Va. 52, Steubenville 48
Kinsman Badger 47, Cortland Maplewood 28
Lebanon 54, Morrow Little Miami 40
Leesburg Fairfield 67, W. Union 27
Legacy Christian 39, Clarksville Clinton-Massie 34
Lima Bath 46, Delphos Jefferson 37
Lima Shawnee 55, Delphos St. John's 28
Lisbon Beaver 57, Richmond Edison 21
Lisbon David Anderson 38, Leetonia 31
Lowellville 68, Heartland Christian 25
Mentor Lake Cath. 42, Gates Mills Hawken 34
Mineral Ridge 49, McDonald 39
Mogadore 61, Akr. Springfield 35
Mt. Orab Western Brown 63, Chillicothe 44
Norton 65, Mogadore Field 42
Norwalk 45, Sandusky 29
Oak Glen, W.Va. 43, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 42
Poland Seminary 61, Niles McKinley 15
Portsmouth Notre Dame 55, New Boston Glenwood 13
Proctorville Fairland 85, Gallipolis Gallia 16
Rayland Buckeye 50, Martins Ferry 42
Rootstown 47, Tallmadge 45
Sarahsville Shenandoah 53, Barnesville 42
Sardinia Eastern Brown 43, Lynchburg-Clay 34
Sherwood Fairview 76, Pioneer N. Central 10
Solon 65, Austintown Fitch 29
Stryker 53, Hicksville 25
Sullivan Black River 69, Mansfield Temple Christian 48
Sylvania Southview 53, Wauseon 47
Vincent Warren 58, New Lexington 49
Waterford 53, Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 38
Wheeling Central, W.Va. 76, Shadyside 31
Wintersville Indian Creek 74, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 36
