Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated Jan 28, 2025
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 93, Grafton Midview 68

Bowerston Conotton Valley 71, Beallsville 35

Christian Community School 58, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52

Cin. Clark Montessori 72, Cin. N. College Hill 33

Cin. Wyoming 69, Reading 29

Cle. Benedictine 67, E. Cle. Shaw 45

Cle. Rhodes 89, Cle. Lincoln W. 38

Cols. Centennial 57, East 56

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 55

Cols. KIPP 50, London Madison-Plains 47

Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Columbus International 23

Columbia Station Columbia 64, Elyria Open Door 46

Columbus Torah Academy 69, Ohio Deaf 45

Crestline 48, Plymouth 40

Crown City S. Gallia 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 10

Dawson-Bryant High School 63, Ironton Rock Hill 56

Ironton St. Joseph 64, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30

Lancaster 69, Ashville Teays Valley 50

Lawrence School 59, Horizon-Lorain 53

Lodi Cloverleaf 78, Ravenna 56

Morgan 70, Cle. E. Tech 61

Ohio 82, Harlan Christian, Ind. 65

Painesville Harvey 78, Geneva 71

Pickerington Cent. 65, Logan 25

Richmond Hts. 71, Tol. Whitmer 67

Vincent Warren 73, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

