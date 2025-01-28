Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 93, Grafton Midview 68
Bowerston Conotton Valley 71, Beallsville 35
Christian Community School 58, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 52
Cin. Clark Montessori 72, Cin. N. College Hill 33
Cin. Wyoming 69, Reading 29
Cle. Benedictine 67, E. Cle. Shaw 45
Cle. Rhodes 89, Cle. Lincoln W. 38
Cols. Centennial 57, East 56
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 64, Baltimore Liberty Union 55
Cols. KIPP 50, London Madison-Plains 47
Cols. Linden-McKinley 62, Columbus International 23
Columbia Station Columbia 64, Elyria Open Door 46
Columbus Torah Academy 69, Ohio Deaf 45
Crestline 48, Plymouth 40
Crown City S. Gallia 54, Rose Hill Christian, Ky. 10
Dawson-Bryant High School 63, Ironton Rock Hill 56
Ironton St. Joseph 64, Portsmouth Sciotoville 30
Lancaster 69, Ashville Teays Valley 50
Lawrence School 59, Horizon-Lorain 53
Lodi Cloverleaf 78, Ravenna 56
Morgan 70, Cle. E. Tech 61
Ohio 82, Harlan Christian, Ind. 65
Painesville Harvey 78, Geneva 71
Pickerington Cent. 65, Logan 25
Richmond Hts. 71, Tol. Whitmer 67
Vincent Warren 73, Point Pleasant, W.Va. 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/