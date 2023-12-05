Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 15 minutes ago
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 61, Akr. East 5

Apple Creek Waynedale 55, Millersburg W. Holmes 29

Austintown Fitch 40, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 35

Bellaire 62, St. Clairsville 15

Belmont Union Local 61, Lisbon Beaver 24

Berlin Center Western Reserve 56, Struthers 42

Beverly Ft. Frye 34, New Lexington 32

Caldwell 49, Rayland Buckeye 37

Carlisle 53, Spring. NE 24

Christian Community School 55, N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 7

Cin. Gamble Montessori 47, Blanchester 46

Cin. West Clermont 45, Lebanon 42

Cin. Winton Woods 38, Milford 33

Clayton Northmont 37, Vandalia Butler 30

Cle. Hts. Beaumont 56, Cle. Cent. Cath. 27

Columbiana 32, Salineville Southern 27

Columbiana Crestview 53, Girard 40

Creston Norwayne 76, Medina Buckeye 7

Day. Meadowdale 55, Day. Ponitz Tech. 43

Day. Stivers 52, Day. Dunbar 44

Defiance Tinora 65, W. Unity Hilltop 32

E. Liverpool 57, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 46

E. Palestine 39, Lisbon David Anderson 36

Elyria Cath. 59, Parma Normandy 27

Fairfield Christian 34, Cols. Linden-McKinley 25

Fairview 51, Lorain Clearview 46

Fayetteville-Perry 47, RULH 26

Grove City Cent. Crossing 53, London Madison Plains 39

Hanoverton United 63, Youngs. Valley Christian 5

Heartland Christian 47, Campbell Memorial 34

Hubbard 55, Brookfield 42

Kennedy Catholic, Pa. 51, Canfield 48

Kinsman Badger 64, Cortland Maplewood 41

Legacy Christian 52, Riverside Stebbins 31

Lima Bath 69, Sidney 64, OT

Lynchburg-Clay 70, W. Union 18

Marietta 55, Athens 48

Marion Elgin 43, Milford Center Fairbanks 42

Martins Ferry 70, Cadiz Harrison Cent. 24

Massillon Perry 59, Massillon 47

Mineral Ridge 64, Youngs. Liberty 30

Mowrystown Whiteoak 24, Sardinia Eastern Brown 23

N. Ridgeville 65, Shaker Hts. 37

Nelsonville-York 75, Reedsville Eastern 41

New Boston Glenwood 39, Manchester 35

Oak Harbor 62, Tol. Woodward 10

Peebles 38, Seaman N. Adams 35

Poland Seminary 42, New Middletown Spring. 41

Port Clinton 49, Sandusky 47

Ravenna SE 50, Akr. Springfield 27

Richmond Edison 48, Toronto 47

Rootstown 71, Niles McKinley 21

S. Webster 59, Latham Western 18

Sarahsville Shenandoah 49, Shadyside 19

Sheffield Brookside 38, Elyria Open Door 29

Stewart Federal Hocking 54, Albany Alexander 42

Tipp City Tippecanoe 46, New Carlisle Tecumseh 43

Tol. Start 47, Tol. Rogers 39

Vienna Mathews 49, Southington Chalker 14

Warren Harding 51, Cortland Lakeview 27

Warren Howland 57, Youngs. East 31

Warren JFK 43, Newton Falls 27

Warren JFK 51, Canfield 48

Waynesville 56, Wilmington 38

Wellston 56, Racine Southern 37

Wellsville 58, Leetonia 14

Wheelersburg 49, Oak Hill 10

Willoughby S. 42, Euclid 38

Windham 66, Warren Lordstown 18

Wintersville Indian Creek 54, Cambridge 22

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 61, Barnesville 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

