Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Avon Lake 48

Combine Academy, N.C. 68, Cin. Taft 63

Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56

Findlay Liberty-Benton 53, Carey 49

Westerville N. 50, Cols. DeSales 40

Westerville S. 54, Dublin Jerome 49

Rossford MLK Showcase=

Findlay 65, Sylvania Southview 52

Maumee 48, Hicksville 44

Onsted, Mich. 70, Tol. St. Francis 66, 2OT

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

