Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 71, Avon Lake 48
Combine Academy, N.C. 68, Cin. Taft 63
Elyria Cath. 61, Bay Village Bay 56
Findlay Liberty-Benton 53, Carey 49
Westerville N. 50, Cols. DeSales 40
Westerville S. 54, Dublin Jerome 49
Rossford MLK Showcase=
Findlay 65, Sylvania Southview 52
Maumee 48, Hicksville 44
Onsted, Mich. 70, Tol. St. Francis 66, 2OT
