Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 25 minutes ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Hicksville 48, Stryker 42

Lima Bath 36, Lima Shawnee 29

OHSAA Playoffs=

Division I=

Region 2=

Findlay 35, Tol. Bowsher 27

Holland Springfield 42, Tol. Whitmer 35

Region 4=

Bellbrook 53, Sidney 44

Centerville 67, W. Carrollton 37

Mason 60, Cin. Sycamore 27

Mt. Notre Dame 58, W. Chester Lakota W. 31

Springboro 67, Miamisburg 34

Division II=

Region 6=

Bellville Clear Fork 52, Kenton 43

Bishop Hartley 54, Newark Licking Valley 35

Napoleon 56, Elida 40

Plain City Jonathan Alder 51, Cols. Bexley 37

Shelby 66, Galion 21

St. Marys Memorial 39, Bryan 29

Region 8=

Bloom-Carroll 46, Caledonia River Valley 31

Division III=

Region 10=

Castalia Margaretta 56, Carey 34

Delphos Jefferson 58, Spencerville 41

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 45, Huron 38

Ottawa-Glandorf 37, Coldwater 19

Pemberville Eastwood 58, Liberty Center 39

Wauseon 63, Metamora Evergreen 33

Division IV=

Region 13=

Attica Seneca E. 47, Monroeville 22

Sycamore Mohawk 49, Lakeside Danbury 36

Region 14=

Convoy Crestview 60, Edgerton 16

Kalida 41, Bluffton 36

Miller City 61, Delphos St. John's 16

N. Baltimore 36, Tiffin Calvert 29

New Riegel 50, Tol. Ottawa Hills 17

Van Wert Lincolnview 55, Defiance Ayersville 48

Region 16=

Fayetteville-Perry 46, Cedarville 34

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

