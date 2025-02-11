Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amherst Steele 66, Vermilion 38
Ashland Mapleton 58, New London 51
Athens 47, Logan 35
Bellbrook 74, Eaton 58
Berea-Midpark 82, Avon Lake 74
Berlin Center Western Reserve 57, Atwater Waterloo 47
Chesapeake 83, Ironton 76, OT
Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Georgetown 53
Cin. Winton Woods 73, Cin. West Clermont 37
Cle. Collinwood 67, Akr. North 48
Cols. Bishop Watterson 72, Cols. Eastmoor 53
Coshocton 77, Thornville Sheridan 60
Delphos Jefferson 68, Haviland Wayne Trace 67
Dola Hardin Northern 51, Vanlue 46
Genoa Christian 73, Columbus Torah Academy 35
Groveport Madison Christian 43, Columbus International 42
Hamilton 56, Cin. Colerain 41
Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Stryker 39
Hillsboro 70, Circleville 55
Ironton St. Joseph 62, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31
Lawrence School 60, Christian Community School 52
Leipsic 44, Pandora-Gilboa 43
Lima 72, Tol. Scott 31
Louisville Aquinas 73, Windham 47
Loveland 82, Lebanon 78
Maria Stein Marion Local 67, Spencerville 54
Miller City 65, Bloomdale Elmwood 17
Monroeville 55, Milan Edison 41
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Spring. NW 54
New Concord John Glenn 82, Crooksville 60
New Middletown Spring. 65, E. Palestine 26
New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 43
Norwalk St Paul 61, Collins Western Reserve 40
Painesville Harvey 98, Ashtabula Lakeside 72
Paulding 70, Van Wert Lincolnview 43
Plymouth 52, Ashland Crestview 49
RULH 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44
Rockford Parkway 43, S. Adams, Ind. 21
Shelby 68, Ashland 64
Sherwood Fairview 54, W. Unity Hilltop 37
South Point 51, Ironton Rock Hill 47
Strongsville 72, SPIRE Institute 47
Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 67, Pioneer N. Central 58
Tol. Start 59, Tol. Rogers 43
