Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
Updated Feb 11, 2025
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amherst Steele 66, Vermilion 38

Ashland Mapleton 58, New London 51

Athens 47, Logan 35

Bellbrook 74, Eaton 58

Berea-Midpark 82, Avon Lake 74

Berlin Center Western Reserve 57, Atwater Waterloo 47

Chesapeake 83, Ironton 76, OT

Cin. Gamble Montessori 61, Georgetown 53

Cin. Winton Woods 73, Cin. West Clermont 37

Cle. Collinwood 67, Akr. North 48

Cols. Bishop Watterson 72, Cols. Eastmoor 53

Coshocton 77, Thornville Sheridan 60

Delphos Jefferson 68, Haviland Wayne Trace 67

Dola Hardin Northern 51, Vanlue 46

Genoa Christian 73, Columbus Torah Academy 35

Groveport Madison Christian 43, Columbus International 42

Hamilton 56, Cin. Colerain 41

Hamler Patrick Henry 68, Stryker 39

Hillsboro 70, Circleville 55

Ironton St. Joseph 62, Portsmouth Sciotoville 31

Lawrence School 60, Christian Community School 52

Leipsic 44, Pandora-Gilboa 43

Lima 72, Tol. Scott 31

Louisville Aquinas 73, Windham 47

Loveland 82, Lebanon 78

Maria Stein Marion Local 67, Spencerville 54

Miller City 65, Bloomdale Elmwood 17

Monroeville 55, Milan Edison 41

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Spring. NW 54

New Concord John Glenn 82, Crooksville 60

New Middletown Spring. 65, E. Palestine 26

New Washington Buckeye Cent. 52, Greenwich S. Cent. 43

Norwalk St Paul 61, Collins Western Reserve 40

Painesville Harvey 98, Ashtabula Lakeside 72

Paulding 70, Van Wert Lincolnview 43

Plymouth 52, Ashland Crestview 49

RULH 47, Lees Creek E. Clinton 44

Rockford Parkway 43, S. Adams, Ind. 21

Shelby 68, Ashland 64

Sherwood Fairview 54, W. Unity Hilltop 37

South Point 51, Ironton Rock Hill 47

Strongsville 72, SPIRE Institute 47

Tol. Emmanuel Baptist 67, Pioneer N. Central 58

Tol. Start 59, Tol. Rogers 43

