Monday's Scores

news
By The Associated Press
53 minutes ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beavercreek 35, Kettering Fairmont 33

Cin. College Prep. 81, Cin. Hillcrest 41

Cin. La Salle 40, Cin. St. Xavier 39

Cin. Withrow 77, Cin. Winton Woods 55

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 69, Wellston 49

Danville 50, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 43

Day. Northridge 85, Day. Stivers 71

Fairfield Christian 52, Sugar Grove Berne Union 30

Galion Northmor 59, Crestline 33

Lucas 63, Mt. Gilead 48

Marion Pleasant 71, Galion 58

McConnelsville Morgan 77, Byesville Meadowbrook 58

N. Jackson Jackson-Milton 69, Hanoverton United 55

New Concord John Glenn 47, Minerva 13

Salineville Southern 49, E. Palestine 29

St. Henry 74, Lima Bath 44

Sunbury Big Walnut 61, Dublin Scioto 49

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

