Monday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Archbold 42, Defiance Ayersville 30
Austintown Fitch 69, Beachwood 28
Batavia Clermont NE 47, Bethel-Tate 32
Beallsville 56, Valley Wetzel, W.Va. 9
Bellaire 48, St. Clairsville 42
Berlin Hiland 64, Magnolia Sandy Valley 49
Bryan 63, Edgerton 11
Cadiz Harrison Cent. 40, E. Liverpool 26
Defiance Tinora 61, Defiance 51
Delta 37, Pettisville 34
Fremont Ross 47, Sandusky 38
Howard E. Knox 76, Lucas 54
Ironton 40, Chesapeake 25
Legacy Christian 48, Franklin Middletown Christian 17
Lima Bath 43, Paulding 32
Linsly, W.Va. 69, Shadyside 26
McArthur Vinton County 60, Bidwell River Valley 14
McComb 37, Hamler Patrick Henry 26
Middletown Madison Senior 51, Camden Preble Shawnee 40
Mowrystown Whiteoak 55, Fayetteville-Perry 50
Richmond Edison 56, Toronto 31
S. Point 44, Gallipolis Gallia 25
S. Webster 51, Waverly 43
Sidney Fairlawn 55, N. Lewisburg Triad 11
Thornville Sheridan 57, New Concord John Glenn 52
Warren Champion 59, Warren JFK 18
Waterford 52, Stewart Federal Hocking 22
Wauseon 68, Sherwood Fairview 53
Wheelersburg 64, Beaver Eastern 14
Wintersville Indian Creek 59, Lisbon Beaver 33
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/