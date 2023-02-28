Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
OHSAA Playoffs=
Division III=
Region 9=
Beachwood 74, Andover Pymatuning Valley 65
Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 100, Columbiana 42
Mentor Lake Cath. 59, Kirtland 54
Smithville 54, Fairview 50
Region 10=
Creston Norwayne 60, Doylestown Chippewa 45
Division IV=
Region 13=
Richmond Hts. 92, Elyria Open Door 55
Warren JFK 83, Windham 47
Region 15=
Franklin Furnace Green 52, Bainbridge Paint Valley 40
Leesburg Fairfield 56, Latham Western 53
Portsmouth Notre Dame 34, S. Webster 30
Stewart Federal Hocking 60, Beaver Eastern 59
Region 11=
Cols. Africentric 75, Fredericktown 49
Gahanna Cols. Academy 43, London Madison Plains 36
Region 12=
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 64, Johnstown Northridge 44
Worthington Christian 62, Milford Center Fairbanks 30
Cornerstone Christian 78, Cortland Maplewood 28
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/