Monday's Scores

By The Associated Press
12 minutes ago
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bryan 44, Defiance Tinora 24

Edgerton 53, Eastside, Ind. 42

Foxfire 68, Cols. Marburn 28

Gallipolis Gallia 60, Athens 49

Kalida 51, Arlington 46

Leetonia 52, Academy for Urban Scholars 21

Stewart Federal Hocking 64, Albany Alexander 58

Sylvania Northview 66, Maumee 65

Urbana 87, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian 18

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 65, Belpre 57

