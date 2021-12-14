Monday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bowling Green 76, Pemberville Eastwood 71
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 89, Sugar Grove Berne Union 56
Cols. Whetstone 72, Galloway Westland 42
Delaware Christian 54, Mansfield Temple Christian 24
Lockland 50, Cin. Clark Montessori 46
Marion Elgin 60, Cardington-Lincoln 43
Orwell Grand Valley 56, Conneaut 38
Tontogany Otsego 45, Elmore Woodmore 39
W. Unity Hilltop 75, Hamilton, Ind. 64
Yellow Springs 59, Day. Miami Valley 27
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
